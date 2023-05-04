Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Worth $1,233.24 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1,233.24 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion in air passenger and air freight volume across the globe against the backdrop of economic growth in emerging countries and considerable developments in commercial aviation are the key drivers for aerospace parts manufacturing market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of product, aircraft manufacturing is dominated the aerospace parts manufacturing industry in 2022 with the revenue share of 51.5%. However, manufacturing of insulation components represents the strongest growth and is expected to continue the trend in the near future. Additive manufacturing is gaining attraction, owing to its benefits, such as low-cost and reduction in errors.

Based on aircraft type, commercial aircrafts dominated the market including passenger, freight, and cargo aircraft. The global commercial passenger and cargo fleet are expected to grow in line with the annual number of passengers, which is expected to double over the next two decades.

Based on the region, North America contributes the largest share to the market, accounting for more than 50.5% of the total market in 2022, owing to the presence of key aerospace parts manufacturers coupled with the huge aircraft manufacturing industry in the region.

Read full market research report, "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Engines, Aircraft Manufacturing, Cabin Interiors, Equipment, System, & Support, Avionics), By Aircraft Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The number of passengers flying per year has continued to ascend, fueled by affordable ticket prices, frequency of flights, and route availability. This is to positively impact on the aerospace parts manufacturing market over the coming years. Aviation is carbon intensive and one of the fastest growing sectors in terms of greenhouse emissions. Increasing demand for air transportation and decreasing marginal fuel efficiency are likely to put pressure on aerospace industry to reduce the greenhouse emissions.

Growth and improvement in emerging economies coupled with the increase in per capita income are expected to drive the demand for passenger and air freight over the forecast period, consequently resulting in surged demand for aerospace parts manufacturing. Moreover, the aging fleet, technological advancements, increased need for efficient aircraft, and aircraft designed for specific missions such as space missions are expected to drive the demand for new aircraft, thereby boosting the demand for aerospace parts manufacturing.

The increased defense spending to reduce the operational costs and improve the efficiency of aircraft is anticipated to create opportunities for innovation, which, in turn, is expected to boost the technological advancements in aerospace parts manufacturing market. Additionally, energy costs continue to be the most significant expense in aircraft operations, thus impelling the replacement of more in-service aircraft with fuel-efficient aircraft. This is further anticipated to present tremendous opportunities to the aircraft and aero engine manufacturers.

Aerospace parts manufacturers purchase raw materials either directly from suppliers or through third party suppliers under competitively priced supply contracts or bidding arrangements. Parts manufacturers procure raw materials from suppliers to produce customized components for their clients. They enter into long-term contracts with material suppliers to maintain a robust supply. The manufacturers of the complex aerospace parts, such as aero engines, have their own supply chain within the market.

Aircraft manufacturers provide the flexibility of customization to their major customers such as large airlines in order to differentiate the brands and fulfill operational requirements. Airlines then add or modify the pre-qualified components offered by the suppliers. Airlines enter into definitive agreements with aerospace parts manufacturers for the supply and maintenance of their products. In addition, major market suppliers such as Safran Group offer their engines to the airlines and simultaneously offer maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace parts manufacturing market on the basis of product, aircraft type, and region

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Aircraft Manufacturing

Cabin Interiors

Equipment, Safety & Support

Avionics

Insulation Components

Engine

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Commercial

Business

Military

Others

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

JAMCO Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Safran Group

Woodward, Inc.

Engineered Propulsion System

Eaton Corporation plc

Aequs

Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

GE Aviation

Lycoming Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Superior Air Parts Inc.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Subaru Corporation

IHI Corporation

Lufthansa Technik AG

Diel Aviation Holding GmbH

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

Liebherr International AG

Hexcel Corporation

DuCommun Incorporated

Rockwell Collins

Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Thales S.A.

Dassault Systems SE

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Chemetall GmbH

Premium AEROTECH GmbH

Daher Group

FACC AG

Triumph Group

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Stelia Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace

Bridgestone Corporation

