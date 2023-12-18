Aerospace Pilot Control Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 543.6 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace Pilot Control Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 543.6 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aerospace pilot control market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 543.6 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 80+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Pilot Control Market

The aerospace pilot control market is segmented based on platform type, pilot control type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aerospace pilot control market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense, UAVs, and space. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest market category during the forecast period. A rise in the production rates of various commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost market demand in the coming years.

In its recent outlook (2022-2041), Boeing predicted that there would be deliveries of about 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years, averaging over 2,059 aircraft each year.

Based on pilot control type - The market is segmented into yokes, side sticks, rudder brake pedal systems, and throttle quadrant assembly. Yokes are estimated to remain the dominant pilot control type in the market during the forecast period. Yokes are preferred owing to their advantages, such as being less expensive, providing greater safety, and giving more stability to the aircraft while flying.

Based on end-user type- The aerospace pilot control market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is estimated to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing end-user type in the market in the foreseeable future.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the aerospace pilot control market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- This region has a presence of leading pilot control manufacturers, such as Woodward Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and TransDigm Group.

- In addition to that, the presence of key OEMs, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, and Textron, in the region, will fuel the demand for pilot control.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period and driven by upcoming indigenous aircraft by China (C919) coupled with the increasing defense budgets of emerging Asian economies.

Aerospace Pilot Control Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- An expected rise in the production rate of key programs.

- Entry of programs (B777x, C919, and MC-21).

- An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

- Increasing electrification of aircraft.

Top 10 Companies in Aerospace Pilot Control Market?

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aerospace pilot control market:

Woodward Inc.

Collins Aerospace

TransDigm Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Safran S.A

BAE Systems Plc

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Essex Industries, Inc.

Grayhill, Inc.

Aeromaoz Ltd.

