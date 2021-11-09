Aerospace Plastic Market Size to Reach USD 32.04 Billion in 2028, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace plastic market size reached USD 17.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Rise in demand for attractive cabin designs and increase in number of low-cost carriers are expected to drive demand for aerospace plastics over the forecast period. Aerospace grade plastic is widely used in aircraft interior parts such as panels, luggage compartments, seats and trays among others. This is primarily because it is easier to mold into a proper shape, unlike other conventional aircraft materials such as rubber and aluminum, while offering additional benefits of light weight. Engineers are using aerospace-grade interior plastics to create novel aircraft layouts that are more ergonomic and visually appealing at the same time. In addition, increase in the number of Low-Cost Carriers (LLC) will continue to support increasing demand for aerospace grade plastics. Low-cost carriers have played a major role in the steady expansion of the aviation industry over the past quarter-century, and will continue to do so going forward because low-cost carriers have a comparatively lower operating cost structure than other airlines. These are some key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the aerospace plastic market.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/824

Restraints:

The most significant disadvantage of plastic is difficulty to break, making it challenging to inspect whether the aircraft structure has been damaged or not. In addition, plastic composites are more difficult and expensive to repair than metals, since damages in composites are mostly internal and hence require complicated inspection techniques for detection. There is also a high chance that the damages stay undetected, and the undetected damages can also adversely affect the performance of the plastic in some way.

Growth Projections:

The global aerospace plastic market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% and increase from USD 17.93 Billion in 2020 to USD 32.04 Billion in 2028.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Almost every industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aerospace plastic market has been impacted by disruptions in the dramatic drop in demand for passenger air transport and freight due to the pandemic and the containment measures are threatening the viability of many firms in both air transport sector and the rest of the aviation industry.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing use of 3D printing in aerospace industry, because component production volumes are generally high (more than 70,000 parts annually). 3D printing is being used as a redesign solution rather than for end-part manufacturing. Owing to advancements in the size of industrial printers, the speed at which printing can be done, and the availability of materials makes 3D printing a feasible alternative for many medium-sized production runs, particularly for high-end interior designs.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/824

Geographical Outlook:

Asia Pacific market is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to growing aviation industry, increasing number of air travelers, and rapid adoption of plastics for manufacturing narrow-body lightweight aircraft.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies operating in the market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Premium AEROTEC GmbH, Solvay S.A., PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Curbell Plastics, Inc., Drake Plastics Ltd., and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

In November 2019 , Premium AEROTEC GmbH successfully demonstrated a modern hybrid architecture for future lightweight aircraft structures. Upon the successful completion of the project TOAST (ThermOplast Additive Manufacturing STrukturen), Premium AEROTEC GmbH demonstrated the enormous possibilities for future lightweight constructions that a modern hybrid design combining carbon fibre reinforced plastic and metal can offers.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-plastic-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace plastic on the basis of material type, applications, aircraft types, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)



Thermosetting Polyimide



Polyamide-imide (PAI)

Applications Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerostructure



Cabin Interiors



Construction & Insulation Components



Propulsion Systems



Windshields



Aircraft Panels



Satellites

Aircraft Types Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Cargo Aircraft



Rotorcraft



Spaceships



General Aviation

Avail Limited Time Discount on Space Propulsion System Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/824

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. U.K. d. e. f. BENELUX g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Others), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), and By Propulsion (Plug-In Hybrid, Battery), Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Urethane, Epoxy), By Technology (Electron Beam, Sputtering), By Application (Eyewear, Electronic, Solar Panels, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

Nanopatterning Market By Type (Nanoimprint Lithography, E-beam lithography, Others), By Technology (Soft lithography, UV nanoimprint lithography, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Polylactic Acid Market By Product Type (Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid), PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)), Distribution Channel, BY Application (Packaging, Textile, Transport, Agriculture, Electronics, Medical), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-aerospace-plastic-market

SOURCE Emergen Research