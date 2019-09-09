Aerospace Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam), End-use Industry (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace tapes market is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.



The major driving factors in the aerospace tapes market are initiatives taken by governments of China and India, increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft, growing demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions, and replacement of old/aging aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft.



The growth of this market is attributed to the continued technological advancements in operating efficiency, advanced avionics, and impressive interior cabin designs and noise reduction capabilities in aircraft. The major resin types that are used to manufacture aerospace tapes include acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The aerospace tapes market is segmented on the basis of backing material as paper/tissue, film, foam, and others. The market is witnessing strong growth, owing to its varied applications in several end-use industries, such as interior and exterior of commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation.

Aerospace tapes are a combination of a material and an adhesive film, used to bond or join objects together instead of using fasteners, screws, or welding. These tapes are designed for cohesion in extreme temperatures and are used in lieu of mechanical fasteners. The use of aerospace tapes has simplified the manufacturing processes of aircraft. These tapes do not leave any adhesive residue and protect the surface area without any damage, unlike fasteners or screws. These tapes consist of a backing material or carrier (paper, plastic film, cloth, foam, foil, and others), which is coated with an adhesive and a release liner if needed.



The key participants in the aerospace tapes market have mostly adopted the strategies of expansion and acquisition to strengthen their market positions and increase their presence in the emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aerospace Tapes Market

4.2 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Resin Type

4.3 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Backing Material

4.4 Aerospace Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry and Key Countries

4.5 Aerospace Tapes Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 APAC: Aerospace Tapes Market

4.7 Aerospace Tapes Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Initiatives Taken By Governments of China and India

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and More Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Passenger Aircraft in Emerging Regions

5.2.1.4 Replacement of Old/Aging Aircraft and Modernization of Existing Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Reduced Defense Spending in Developed Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Influence of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in APAC and South America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.4.2 Costly Mro Services

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview & Industry Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Growth Trends in Aerospace Industry

5.5 Impact on Aerospace Division on Future Revenue Pockets of the Manufacturers

5.5.1 Mega Industry Trends

5.5.1.1 Continued Technological Advancement

5.5.1.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

5.5.1.3 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

5.5.1.4 Strong Replacement Demand

5.5.1.5 Decline in Fuel Prices

5.5.1.6 Increasing Focus on Enhancing Safety and Efficiency



6 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Specialty

6.1.2 Masking



7 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Interior

7.1.2 Exterior



8 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Acrylic

8.2.1 Demand for Acrylic Resins in Aerospace Interiors Application is Boosting their Demand

8.3 Rubber

8.3.1 Rubber-Based Aerospace Tapes Possess High Tack and Peel Strength and are More Economical Than Most of the Acrylic Tapes

8.4 Silicone

8.4.1 Silicone Resins Consist of Silicone Polymers and are Widely Used in the Aerospace Industry as Aircraft are Exposed to Extreme Environments

8.5 Others



9 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Backing Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Paper/Tissue

9.2.1 Repulpable Nature of Paper to Drive the Use of Paper/Tissue Backing Material in Aerospace Tapes Market

9.3 Film

9.3.1 Excellent Properties of Pp, Ptfe, and Pet Films are Expected to Drive the Aerospace Tapes Market

9.4 Foam

9.4.1 Growing Awareness About Foam Tapes in Military Aviation has Increased the Number of Foam-Backed Aerospace Tape Manufacturers

9.5 Others



10 Aerospace Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Aviation

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Air Travel Owing to the Improving Standard of Living in Developing Regions to Boost Commercial Aviation Segment

10.3 Military Aviation

10.3.1 Fifth-Generation Technology Aircraft, Advanced Composite Materials, and Stealth Technology are Emerging Trends for Military Aircraft

10.4 General Aviation

10.4.1 Business Jets to Witness Fast Growth Owing to Rising Demand From Brics Countries



11 Aerospace Tapes Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking Analysis

12.6 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 3M Company

13.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

13.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.4 Tesa SE

13.5 Scapa Group Plc

13.6 Intertape Polymer Group

13.7 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

13.8 Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.9 Advance Tapes International

13.10 DeWAL Industries, Inc.

13.11 Other Key Companies

13.11.1 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

13.11.2 Stokvis Tape Bv

13.11.3 MBK Tape Solutions

13.11.4 GERGONNE - the Adhesive Solution

13.11.5 Adhesives Research, Inc.

13.11.6 American Biltrite Inc.

13.11.7 Can-Do National Tape, Inc.

13.11.8 Av-DEC, Inc.

13.11.9 JTAPE Limited

13.11.10 Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

13.11.11 Ultratape

13.11.12 Mask-Off Company, Inc.



