Aerospace Technical Services (ATS) Clarifies Company Structure and Ownership

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace Technical Services ("ATS") issued a statement to clarify its company structure and ownership while reiterating its commitment to compliance, transparency, and strategic expansion.

ATS, a leading global distributor of aviation parts and provider of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, operates its headquarters and core facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. ATS is owned and operated by Mahdi Al-Tahaineh.

The company recently reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency. ATS has implemented rigorous compliance processes to ensure adherence to all applicable regulations. This includes comprehensive internal audits, strict due diligence for transactions and partnerships, and ongoing monitoring to meet requirements set by OFAC and other regulatory bodies.

As part of the company's commitment to compliance and financial transparency, ATS undertook a comprehensive review and officially adopted a newly revised Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Policy. In addition, the company adheres to the latest U.S. and E.U. sanctions guidance and regulations. This strategic initiative underscores the company's dedication to upholding international standards and promoting financial transparency within the aviation industry.

Additionally, Aerospace Technical Services (ATS) clarified that it is not affiliated with the company named "ATS Heavy Equipment," which is wholly owned and operated by Muhammad Ishaq Abdul Kareem. The two entities have no personal or business connection.

For more information on ATS and its recent compliance and transparency initiatives, visit www.airats.com/compliance.html.

About Aerospace Technical Services (ATS)

Founded in 2003 with operations in Jordan and a branch office in the UAE, Aerospace Technical Services is a leader in aviation maintenance and repair services. Recognized globally for delivering high-quality solutions, ATS supports airlines, cargo operators, and fleet managers with excellence and innovation.

www.airats.com

SOURCE Aerospace Technical Services Co.