Aerospace Valves Market by Aircraft Type, End-use, Type, Application, Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Valves Market by Aircraft Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Type, Application (Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Environment Control System, Pneumatic System, Lubrication System, Water & Wastewater System) Material, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace valves market size is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 14.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The aerospace valves market includes major players like Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Safran (France), Woodward, Inc. (US), Triumph Group (US), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aerospace valves production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Environment control system: The largest segment of the aerospace valves market, by application.

Based on application, the environment control segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the environment control system segment of the aerospace valves market can be attributed to the many sub-systems it comprises of such as air supply, thermal control, cabin pressurization, avionics cooling, smoke detection and fire suppression. Aerospace valves are also used in other important systems such as pneumatic systems, hydraulic systems, fuel systems. Aerospace valves used in the lubrication system keeps the oil pressure in check, whereas in water and wastewater system, valves allow the flow of potable water to the water distribution system that is then used by passengers and crew onboard.

Butterfly Valves: The highest revenue segment of the aerospace valves market, by type.

Based on type, the Butterfly Valves segment is projected to be the highest CAGR for the aerospace valves market during the forecast period. The growth of the Butterfly Valves segment of the aerospace valves market can be attributed to the extensive usage in various applications due to their compact size, less space requirements, and ease of use. These are used commonly in the fuel systems and pneumatic systems of aircraft.

Stainless-Steel: The highest revenue segment of the aerospace valves market, by material.

Based on material, the stainless-steel segment is projected to have the highest share of revenue in the aerospace valves market. The extensive use of stainless steel for manufacturing aerospace valves can be attributed to its properties and advantages such as easy availability, low cost, resistance to heat and good strength. It is used in high applications where there is a higher chance of corrosion, high operating temperature.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace valves market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the fixed wing aircraft segment is projected to have the highest revenue in the aerospace valves market during the forecast period. Fixed wing aircraft segment consists of commercial aviation, business and general aviation and military aviation. The fixed wing segment consists of the greatest number of aircrafts in terms of absolute numbers. However, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in the aerospace valves market. This is due to the increasing usage of drones, and other UAVs for applications such as surveillance and last mile delivery. Several start-ups are now focusing on developmental projects such as UAVs, resulting in a higher CAGR of UAVs.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace valves market, by end use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aerospace valves market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of aerospace valves in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace valves market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aerospace valves market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aerospace valves market owing to the presence of a large number of aerospace valves manufacturers in the region. Also, the region has been witnessing a rise in the newer aircrafts getting delivered. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aerospace valves to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Honeywell International, Triumph Group, Woodward, Inc, Collins Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, are expected to drive the aerospace valves market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aerospace valves.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aerospace Valves Market

4.2 Aerospace Valves Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Aerospace Valves Market, by Type

4.4 Aerospace Valves Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size

5.2.1.2 Frequent Replacement of Aerospace Valves

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft Systems

5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Internet of Things (Iot) in Aerospace Valves

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Improving Operational Efficiency of Aerospace Valves

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 COVID-19 Impact: Range and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Volume Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price

5.8 Market Ecosystem Map

5.9 Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Trade Data Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Case Studies

5.14 Technology Trends

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 Aftermarket Service Providers

6.2.4 End-users/Customers

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.3.1 Smart Valves

6.3.2 Lightweight Valves

6.3.3 Polyetheretherketone as a Composite

6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

7 Aerospace Valves Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuel System

7.2.1 Suction Valves

7.2.2 Apu Lp Valves

7.2.3 Engine Lp Valves

7.2.4 Inlet Valves

7.2.5 Cross-Feed Valves

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Hydraulic System

7.3.1 Flow Control Valves

7.3.2 Isolation Valves

7.3.3 Shut-Off Valves

7.3.4 Pressure Relief Valves

7.3.5 Priority Valves

7.3.6 Others

7.4 Environmental Control System

7.4.1 Pack Flow Control Valves

7.4.2 Oxygen System Shut-Off Valves

7.4.3 Hot Air-Pressure Regulating Valves

7.4.4 Isolation Valves

7.4.5 Trim-Air Valves

7.5 Pneumatic System

7.5.1 Drain Valves

7.5.2 Relief Valves

7.5.3 Cross-Bleed Valves

7.5.4 Apu Bleed Valves

7.5.5 Engine Bleed Valves

7.5.6 Others

7.6 Lubrication System

7.6.1 Pressure Regulating Valves

7.6.2 Temperature Control Valves

7.6.3 Bypass Valves

7.7 Water & Wastewater System

7.7.1 Manual Shut-Off Valves

7.7.2 Others

8 Aerospace Valves Market, by Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type Segment

8.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

8.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

8.1.2 Commercial Aviation

8.1.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.1.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

8.1.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.1.3 Business & General Aviation

8.1.3.1 Business Jets

8.1.3.2 Light Aircraft

8.1.4 Military Aviation

8.1.4.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.1.4.2 Transport Aircraft

8.1.4.3 Special-Mission Aircraft

8.2 Rotary Wing

8.2.1 Commercial Helicopters

8.2.2 Military Helicopters

8.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.3.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs

8.3.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid Vtol UAVs

8.3.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs

9 Aerospace Valves Market, by End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use Segments

9.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment

9.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

9.2.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size Drives Segment

9.3 Aftermarket - Replacement

9.3.1 Short Replacement Cycle of Aerospace Valves Boosts Segment

10 Aerospace Valves Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Butterfly Valves

10.3 Rotary Valves

10.4 Solenoid Valves

10.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves

10.6 Poppet Valves

10.7 Gate Valves

10.8 Ball Valves

10.9 Others

11 Aerospace Valves Market, by Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Stainless Steel

11.3 Aluminum

11.4 Titanium

11.5 Others

12 Aerospace Valves Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.3.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1.1 Star

13.3.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.3.1.3 Pervasive

13.3.1.4 Participant

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches/Developments

13.4.2 Deals

13.4.3 Contracts

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Eaton

14.1.2 Safran

14.1.3 Woodward, Inc.

14.1.4 Triumph Group, Inc.

14.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.1.6 Moog, Inc.

14.1.7 Crissair, Inc.

14.1.8 Liebherr

14.1.9 Porvair plc

14.1.10 Sitec Aerospace GmbH

14.1.11 Triton Valves Ltd.

14.1.12 The Lee Company

14.1.13 Marotta Controls, Inc.

14.1.14 Nutek Aerospace Corporation, Inc.

14.1.15 Precision Fluid Controls

14.1.16 Valcor Engineering Corporation.

14.1.17 Crane Aerospace and Electronics

14.1.18 Circor International, Inc.

14.1.19 Aero Space Controls Corporation

14.1.20 Aerocontrolex.

14.1.21 Meggitt, plc.

14.1.22 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.1.23 Collins Aerospace

14.1.24 Aerospace Systems and Components

14.1.25 Nmg Aerospace

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p84dze

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

