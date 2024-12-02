Aerospace Veteran Wallis Laughrey Joins Voyager Space as Chief Strategy Officer to Advance Strategic Defense Technology Efforts

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager, a global leader in national security and space solutions, today announced the appointment of Wallis Laughrey, formerly of Anduril Industries, as its Chief Strategy Officer. Laughrey, a distinguished aerospace and defense expert with over 25 years of experience delivering high-impact defense programs, will play a pivotal role in strengthening Voyager Space's national security initiatives.

While at Anduril Industries, Laughrey established and led Anduril Labs, expanding the company's footprint into critical defense technology programs and rapidly securing major advancements in weapons systems. His strategic leadership at Raytheon Technologies, where he served as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Vice President/General Manager of Space and Command and Control Systems, drove multi-billion-dollar growth and streamlined operations. Laughrey's efforts at Raytheon Technologies ultimately strengthened national security infrastructure through key acquisitions and innovations.

"Wallis Laughrey's deep expertise in delivering complex aerospace and defense systems significantly strengthens our already formidable national security capabilities," said Matthew Kuta, President of Voyager Space. "His strategic acumen reinforces our commitment to leading in the defense industry and ensuring the United States and its allies remain prepared for evolving threats."

A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Laughrey holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado and a Master of Science in Product Development Engineering from the University of Southern California. His career began as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he gained extensive experience in space systems development, operations, and strategic acquisitions.

"Voyager already has a strong and growing foundation in national security, and we're positioned to expand our impact significantly," said Wallis Laughrey. "With recent program wins - including being selected to support the Missile Defense Agency's Next Generation Interceptor via Lockheed Martin - and a commitment to defense-tech innovation, we're ready to deliver advanced, resilient solutions that protect our nation's interests."

Voyager's investment in its defense-focused leadership team underscores a steadfast commitment to strengthening national security through advanced space solutions and strategic partnerships. As global threats evolve, Voyager is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative capabilities that safeguard the interests of the United States and its allies.

About Voyager:

Voyager is dedicated to building a more secure future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager delivers defense, technology, and exploration solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

