Aerospacelab breaks ground on Europe's largest satellite manufacturing facility

Megafactory capable of building 500 satellites a year represents a significant step forward in European space capabilities and readiness

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospacelab, a fast-growing satellite manufacturer, broke ground on its future Megafactory marking a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and laying the foundation for a facility which is poised to become Europe's largest satellite factory.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Charleroi, Belgium commences the construction of Aerospacelab's Megafactory, the third largest satellite factory in the world, capable of producing up to 500 satellites a year.

During a groundbreaking ceremony on May 16, participants included esteemed stakeholders including State Secretary Thomas Dermine, Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder, Wallonia's Vice President Willy Borsus and The European Space Agency's Head of Ventures and Financing Office. The groundbreaking commences the construction of the Megafactory, which is scheduled to begin manufacturing in 2026.

In the Megafactory, Aerospacelab will manufacture 150 kg to 1-ton satellites, with the capacity to produce up to 500 satellites a year. With 7,000 square meters of production area and 4,000 square meters of clean room, it will be the third largest satellite factory in the world. Since announcing the factory in 2022, the company has finalized its design plans and permits, and mobilized a base of suppliers and contractors.

Aerospacelab's CEO and Founder, Benoît Deper shared, "This marks not only the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Aerospacelab, but sets the satellite industry on a new course in its supply base. With this breakthrough, we are well on our way to address the needs of large constellations for both commercial and government customers on a global scale".

Grégoire Dupuis, Sambrinvest's CEO, added, "This first stone is the result of over 2 years of hard structuring work with Aerospacelab. It demonstrates our willingness to take the lead to enable high-impact projects for the region. We are proud to support Aerospacelab in its ambitious mission and its Megafactory project since the very first day. This will undoubtedly propel Charleroi and the European space sector to new heights."

About Aerospacelab

Founded in 2018, Aerospacelab is an emerging figure in the aerospace sector, showcasing a remarkable achievement of 8 satellites successfully deployed in orbit. We pride ourselves on our dedication to vertical integration and TRL-9 implementation, solidifying our commitment to driving innovation in the space industry.

With our operations strategically placed in various locations, including the US, Aerospacelab remains steadfast in its mission to deliver pioneering solutions for our diverse customer community. Aerospacelab recently broke ground on its Megafactory, the world's third largest satellite manufacturing facility, scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

