Aerospike Appoints Martin James to Lead EMEA

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospike Inc., the real-time data platform leader, today announced the appointment of Martin James as Vice President of EMEA. He is responsible for driving regional growth and meeting customer demand for Aerospike in today's Right-Now Economy™.

Martin James appointed to lead Aerospike EMEA

James brings 25 years of database sector expertise to Aerospike. James joined the company from Percona, where he trebled the business in EMEA and APAC. Prior to Percona, he was regional Vice President for Northern Europe at DataStax, managing enterprise sales to achieve double-digit growth. For Aerospike, James will develop regional sales teams that meet the exacting SLAs of today's data-driven enterprise.

Today, enterprises rely on mission-critical real-time applications to achieve business objectives. James will evangelize the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform to businesses seeking to build large-scale real-time applications that require predictable sub-millisecond performance at gigabyte-to-petabyte scale at an affordable cost.

Jim Lodestro, Chief Revenue Officer at Aerospike, said: "Martin brings decades of experience to the Aerospike team. His depth of experience in the UK/EMEA region and proven leadership ability will allow him to evangelize our Real-time Data Platform to businesses ready to modernize their data architectures. Now is an exciting time to lead the EMEA region as we extend our footprint across the UK and Europe."

Recently, Aerospike announced a record first half of 2022. This follows the announcement of record sales of its Aerospike Real-time Data Platform in 2021. The company doubled its 2020 growth, tripled sales outside North America, and grew Aerospike Cloud Managed Service by 450%.

Aerospike debuted two powerful products in the second quarter:

Aerospike Database 6, which natively supports JSON and JSONPath queries to help developers build large-scale document-based applications.

Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst, which delivers massively parallel, complex SQL queries on petabyte-scale data stored in Aerospike.

An enhanced Aerospike Developer Hub provides a Code Sandbox that allows developers to test-drive Aerospike 6 with no setup and provides easy access to interactive tutorials, sample code snippets, and training.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime and globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Criteo, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

