Aerostat Systems Market size to increase by USD 10.58 billion during 2022-2027| Better performance and cost benefits compared with geostationary satellites to drive the market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerostat Systems Market size is expected to grow by USD 10.58 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 15.07% during the forecast period. Better performance and cost benefits compared with geostationary satellites to drive the aerostat systems market growth. However, factors like vulnerable to extreme weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Balloons, Airships, and Hybrid airships), Propulsion (Powered and Unpowered), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerostat Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerostat Systems Market 2023-2027

Aerostat Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the aerostat systems market: Aero Drum Ltd., Aeroscraft Corp., Airborne Industries Ltd., Altaeros, AUGUR RosAeroSystems, CNH Industrial NV, CNIM SA, Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., Forecast International Inc., Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., ILC Dover LP, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RT, Solar Ship Inc., TCOM LP, Thales Group, and Zero 2 Infinity S.L.
  • Aerostat Systems Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 13.17% YOY growth in 2023.

Aerostat Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trends

  • Aerostat systems are gaining popularity for their persistent aerial surveillance and intelligence capabilities.
  • They offer a high vantage point, enabling continuous monitoring of areas for security and information gathering.
  • Increasingly used for maritime surveillance, including monitoring traffic, detecting illegal fishing, and preventing piracy.
  • Advancements in sensor technology have enhanced the surveillance capabilities of aerostat systems.

Challenges

  • Aerostats, composed of large balloon like structures, are vulnerable to damage and rupture from strong winds and severe weather events.
  • Repairs or replacements can be costly and time-consuming, impacting system uptime and efficiency.
  • Adverse weather can compromise the safety of aerostat flights, posing risks to both personnel and equipment.
  • Inclement weather conditions can hinder the deployment and recovery of aerostat systems, potentially disrupting mission execution.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Aerostat Systems Market 2023 – 2027: Keg Segments:

The balloons segment is expected to dominate the market's expansion during the forecast period. These balloons, typically filled with helium or hydrogen, take on elliptical or spheroid shapes and serve purposes such as atmospheric and climatic research, weather surveillance, remote sensing, and submillimeter astronomy. In many instances, an air flow blower system is employed for balloon inflation.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request sample report now 

Related Reports:

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market: The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is estimated to grow USD 134.55 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.74%.

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market: The marine engine monitoring system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 132.58 million. 

Aerostat Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key countries

US, China, France, UK, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Propulsion
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Online Survey Software Market size to grow by USD 4.39 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis- Technavio

Online Survey Software Market size to grow by USD 4.39 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by Growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis- Technavio

The Online Survey Software Market size is projected to increase by USD 4.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period. The ...
Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to increase by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising government initiatives drive the market growth- Technavio

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to increase by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising government initiatives drive the market growth- Technavio

The behavioral rehabilitation market size is expected to grow by USD 16.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.