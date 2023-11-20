Aerostructures Market to increase by USD 23.71 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growing air passenger traffic to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerostructures market size is expected to grow by USD 23.71 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  6.78% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed wing aircraft and Rotary wing aircraft), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerostructures Market 2024-2028

Growing air passenger traffic is notably driving the market growth. The global economic development in countries like India, China, and Indonesia has led to a significant increase in air passengers worldwide. Additionally, the growth in the tourism industry has also contributed to this trend. According to the latest data from the World Bank Group, the number of registered carrier departures has been continuously rising.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the aerostructures market: Aernnova Aerospace SA, Airbus SE, Albany International Corp., Cyient Ltd., DAHER, Elbit Systems Ltd., FACC AG, Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Melrose Industries Plc, Muhr und Bender KG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Saab AB, Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Inc., The Boeing Co., and The Nordam Group LLC
  • Aerostructures Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.34% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The adoption of folded wings in commercial aircraft is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The development of foldable wings for commercial aircraft has led to significant improvements in aircraft design. With this new wing configuration, the wings can be folded above the fuselage, taking up less space inside a hangar. For example, Boeing, one of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, has been designing large-span and high-efficiency wings.

Volatility in prices of raw material used for aerostructure components is a significant challenge hindering the market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as steel, aluminum, and plastic, used to produce aerostructure components, are unstable due to their volatile nature. Moreover, factors like high demand-to-supply ratio, taxes, duties, and extra tariffs, and production interruptions in metal ore-mining nations can cause an escalation in raw material costs.

Keg Segments:

  • The OEM segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes companies that directly design, manufacture and sell aerostructure components to airline operators, government agencies and other end-users. Aircraft OEMs are also responsible for installing the aerostructure components on aircraft during the initial stages and providing maintenance and repair services throughout the lifespan of the aircraft. These companies work closely with aircraft manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate the aerostructure components into the aircraft design and ensure that they meet all the necessary safety and performance standards.

Aerostructures Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2023

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 23.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and
Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,
Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

