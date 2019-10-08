Aerotek Employees Honored as Technology Rising Stars at Women of Color STEM Awards

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced that five of its contract employees received the Technology Rising Star award at the 2019 Women of Color Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Global Competitiveness Conference. The Technology Rising Star Award recognizes women who are helping to shape technology for the future. Aerotek's Technology Rising Star recipients included:

Yue ( Rebecca) Bian , Software Controls Engineer

, Software Controls Engineer Gabrielle Guibord , Material Flow Coordinator

, Material Flow Coordinator Katrina Vandenboom , Material Flow Coordinator

, Material Flow Coordinator Ana Quintantar, Product Engineer

Jessica Gonzalez , Product Engineer

"Women of Color is an impactful event and a wonderful opportunity to recognize and support current and future workplace leaders," said Aerotek Vice President of Human Resources Tanya Axenson. "We take pride in the recognition of diverse and influential professionals from across the country for their contributions to the STEM field."

To determine the full list of winners, Women of Color judges selected from among women with under 15 years in the workforce who are helping to shape technology for the future.

"Employers send a strong message to their internal and external stakeholders by supporting Women of Color magazine's annual conference, which focuses on increasing the numbers of women in STEM and the problem of retention in science, technology, engineering and math careers," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, which created the Women of Color event.

Award recipients were honored at a special recognition event during the annual conference, which took place October 3 – 5 in Detroit. More than 50 extraordinary women in STEM were included in Women of Color magazine's annual list of award winners. To see the full list of award winners, visit Women of Color.

For more information about Aerotek, the services provided and positions available, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About the Women of Color STEM Awards

For more than 20 years, the Women of Color STEM conference has recognized the achievement of women in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. These prestigious awards have earned widespread praise for offering unique opportunities for women to parlay their career successes into gains for themselves and the STEM community as a whole. The Women of Color awards advance the conference's mission to recognize excellence as a means for sustaining and growing the STEM pipeline.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

http://www.aerotek.com

