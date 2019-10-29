Aerotek Leads Staffing Industry Across Multiple Skill Categories, According to SIA

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, was recently named the largest supplier of clinical, engineering and office/clerical staffing in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The company was also named second largest in accounting/finance and third largest in industrial staffing.

"We are proud to hold our position as the largest staffing firm across multiple skill categories," said Aerotek President Todd Mohr. "Despite the lowest unemployment rate in recent history, we are committed to delivering top talent for our clients."

The following are highlights of additional market share data released on SIA's 2019 lists:

As the top supplier among the 20 largest U.S. clinical/scientific staffing firms, Aerotek accounts for 21% market share.

As the top supplier among the 24 largest U.S. engineering staffing firms, Aerotek accounts for 19% market share.

As the top supplier among the 22 largest U.S. office/clerical staffing firms, Aerotek accounts for 7% market share.

As the second-largest supplier among the 23 largest U.S. finance/accounting staffing firms, Aerotek accounts for 6% of the total market.

As the third-largest supplier among the 47 largest U.S. industrial staffing firms, Aerotek accounts for 7% of the total market.

The latest SIA annual lists are based on 2018 revenue numbers. Numbers were submitted via an online survey in February 2019. Aerotek currently operates more than 250 non-franchised offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about Aerotek, visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 6,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

