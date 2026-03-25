Job Seekers Are Redefining Career Priorities in 2026, New Aerotek Report Shows

New survey shows 37% of employees leave due to poor culture or management, while skilled trades optimism and nonlinear career paths reshape hiring trends

HANOVER, Md., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, today released its Job Seeker Survey: Q1 2026, offering a closer look at the evolving priorities of today's workforce. The survey explores why employees stay in their roles, what prompts them to seek new opportunities and how they are approaching careers beyond traditional advancement paths.

Responses from over 3,500 job seekers across multiple industries reveal a shift in how career success is defined. Workers are placing greater value on a positive workplace culture, strong managerial support, opportunities to learn new skills and flexible career paths — including second jobs and lateral moves — over the conventional focus on promotions. These insights show how employers can adapt hiring and retention in a competitive labor market.

Culture, Managers and Growth Opportunities Shape Retention in 2026

As organizations adapt to a shifting hiring landscape in 2026, understanding what drives employee retention has become more crucial than ever. Of the respondents, 37% left their shortest-tenured job due to poor culture or management, making it the leading cause of early departure.

Survey results indicate that workers place great importance on their relationship with managers, company culture and opportunities for career progression when deciding whether to remain with a company. Workers reported staying longest in roles that offered fair pay (29%), career advancement (28%) and chances to learn new skills (25%).

Optimism About Skilled Trades Jobs Continues To Surge

Survey results reveal that growing confidence among skilled trades workers and job seekers presents significant advantages for employers:

55% of respondents currently work in skilled trades

76% find skilled trades careers appealing

84% are confident they could succeed in a skilled trades career

This rising enthusiasm is transforming the labor force and presenting new possibilities for employers. Organizations should invest in robust training programs, offer clear career pathways and strengthen their employer brand. By highlighting the appeal and long-term prospects of skilled trade careers, employers can build a more resilient workforce and position themselves as industry leaders committed to employee development and advancement.

Nonlinear Career Paths and Second Jobs Become More Popular

A significant portion of workers express limited interest in pursuing traditional managerial roles. Only 30% expect to advance to management or supervisory positions this year, while 41% have no plans for such roles — employers must recognize these shifting career aspirations.

At the same time, the trend of employees taking second jobs has risen from 23% in 2025 to 30% in 2026, with 35% pursuing these roles to gain new skills, which underscores an evolving workforce mindset. This data highlights the importance of workplace strategies that support nonlinear career paths, including expanded training programs, lateral career moves and opportunities for skill development beyond managerial or supervisory roles.

"Candidates are redefining their career priorities as workforce expectations continue to evolve," said Vinay Nayak, senior vice president, strategic sales and operations at Aerotek. "Employers who invest in strong culture and provide opportunities for employees to grow through new experiences, skill-building and diverse career paths will be best positioned to attract and retain top talent in today's competitive labor market."

For more information about Aerotek's Job Seeker Survey and to view the detailed findings, click here. To learn more about Aerotek and its staffing and services solutions, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 18,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in workforce and business solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About the Research

Aerotek's Job Seeker Survey was conducted as an independent online survey to understand what job seekers want. More than 3,500 job seekers were asked about their career ambitions and employer preferences. Respondents were located in the U.S. and Canada and completed the survey in February 2026. The survey targeted job seekers who have applied for work from November 2025 to January 2026 and were seeking jobs in the sectors Aerotek serves, including manufacturing, robotics and automation, facilities and maintenance, distribution and logistics, construction and other industries. When you need help building and managing your workforce, contact us.

SOURCE Aerotek