Aerotek Returns as Presenting Sponsor of SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference

Over 19,000 to attend the nation's largest skilled workforce event

HANOVER, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced today it will return as the presenting sponsor of SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) for the third consecutive year.

The annual conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 1-5, 2026. Drawing more than 19,000 attendees, including middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students, teachers, school administrators and business partners, the event celebrates the achievements of America's top career and technical education (CTE) students and highlights the importance of career-ready skills in addressing today's workforce development challenges.

Aerotek's market research analysts Earl Henthorn and Eliza Hetrick will take part in panel discussions, contributing industry expertise on workforce development and talent trends. Henthorn will join the Employer Insights Panel, engaging with high school and postsecondary students enrolled in building trades and renovation programs, including carpentry, electrical, HVAC-R and plumbing. As part of SkillsUSA's Workforce Development Summit, Hetrick will serve as a panelist. The summit, held in conjunction with the conference, brings together industry leaders, educators and policymakers to address today's most pressing workforce challenges and explore solutions that strengthen CTE and expand pathways to in-demand careers.

"Aerotek is honored to support SkillsUSA and the students pursuing career and technical education across the country," said David Jordan, director of DE&I and corporate social responsibility at Aerotek. "Our team is dedicated to helping individuals turn their skills and ambition into meaningful careers. These students represent the future of the workforce, and we're proud to participate in this impactful event each year."

During this year's conference, Aerotek will also award grants to student medalists in 19 SkillsUSA Championship competitions, representing career pathways across Architecture and Construction; Hospitality and Tourism; Manufacturing; and Transportation, Distribution and Logistics. This support reflects Aerotek's broader commitment to workforce development and the role SkillsUSA plays in preparing the next generation of skilled talent.

Aerotek's partnership with SkillsUSA began in 2021 and has continued to grow through the "Make Your Mark" scholarship program, launched in 2023. Aerotek and SkillsUSA provide financial assistance for individuals pursuing continued skills education. To date, more than 500 scholarships have been awarded through the initiative.

"NLSC is a must-do for anyone invested in workforce development and career and technical education," said SkillsUSA executive director Chelle Travis. "SkillsUSA students do not just learn skills, they apply them, compete with them and prove they can deliver under pressure. It is rare to find many things today that students, educators and hundreds of companies all agree on. SkillsUSA is that rare thing — and NLSC is where the life-changing, future-shaping power of career and technical education shines brightest."

For more information about Aerotek's partnership with SkillsUSA, visit Aerotek at Booth #710 or click here.

About Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 200 offices across North America, supporting more than 18,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in workforce and business solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the No. 1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served more than 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aerotek