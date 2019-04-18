Aerotek Ranked as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes

HANOVER, Md., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, Inc., a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today that it was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. Aerotek ranked No. 3 overall among 250 professional search firms focused on placing positions with salaries of less than $100,000.

To determine this list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista, which surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms, to which Statista received more than 17,000 nominations.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's best professional recruiting firms," said Aerotek President Todd Mohr. "The foundation of our business is people — bringing together great organizations with great people. This recognition validates our focus on providing our clients and candidates with world-class service and reinforces our position as an industry-leading staffing partner."

To see the full list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, visit Forbes online.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 8,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/forbes-media/.

