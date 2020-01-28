Aerotek Releases 2020 Staffing Imperatives: Workforce Strategies Every Employer Should Know

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today released 2020 Staffing Imperatives: Workforce Strategies Every Employer Should Know. As the economy continues to expand and unemployment rates remain at record lows, companies want to know where future employees will come from and how best to recruit and retain them.

2020 Staffing Imperatives highlights ways employers need to implement employee-first strategies to source and compete for top talent, tactics for engaging current employees and the usefulness of technology in helping find quality workers.

The report examines today's unique labor market and offers recommendations on how employers can alleviate staffing pain points with three imperatives:

Adjust to 2020 Labor Market Conditions

To ensure sufficient staffing, employers are partnering with organizations to create sustainable pipelines for new candidates as well as offering opportunities for upskilling current employees.

To ensure sufficient staffing, employers are partnering with organizations to create sustainable pipelines for new candidates as well as offering opportunities for upskilling current employees. Create Motivated and Engaged Employees

With an eye toward employee satisfaction and retention, companies are investing in what workers really want to let them know that they're valued.

With an eye toward employee satisfaction and retention, companies are investing in what workers really want to let them know that they're valued. Optimize Talent Technology Tools

Embracing innovation is helping employers make smarter decisions, better engage workers with in-demand skills and navigate digital channels of interaction.

"Making talent management a priority is crucial to meeting your company goals," said Vinay Nayak, Aerotek's vice president of strategic sales and operations. "With such strong competition for top talent, employers need to be agile and responsive to maintain a stable and effective workforce."

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Staffing Imperatives: Workforce Strategies Every Employer Should Know.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional, and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

https://www.aerotek.com

