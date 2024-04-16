Aerwave Hires Multifamily Industry Veteran Ed Wolff as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Company also announces new chief operations officer, chief strategy officer

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerwave , a next-generation managed WiFi platform leading the transformation of the connectivity foundation in the multifamily industry, today announced it has hired Ed Wolff as its president and chief revenue officer. Along with the appointment of Wolff, Charles Walker will be promoted to chief operations officer and Daniel Jensen will transition to chief strategy officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the real estate and technology sectors, Wolff will oversee sales, marketing, customer success and client solutions.

Since its inception in 2019, Aerwave has accumulated a multi-market portfolio of more than 30,000 apartment homes with an additional 200,000 apartment homes in the pipeline. The addition of Wolff will enable the company to enter new markets, develop new products and strategically cultivate long-lasting partnerships with its clients.

"I have been watching Aerwave over the years and the growth of the company is undeniably remarkable," Wolff said. "I am thrilled to be a part of its bright future and upward trajectory. Coupled with Aerwave's existing proven industry leaders and in-depth knowledge of innovative WiFi solutions, I am excited to lean on my industry acumen and help catapult the company to new heights."

With over 25 years of experience in the real estate and technology sectors, Wolff is a proven team leader with an impeccable track record of developing and implementing successful business strategies. Wolff's responsibilities at Aerwave will consist of overseeing multiple departments within the company, including sales, marketing, customer success and client solutions. Prior to accepting this new role with Aerwave, Wolff served as president and chief revenue officer of LeaseLock. Wolff also served as president of LeasingDesk Insurance and Screening at RealPage. Prior to his roles at LeaseLock and RealPage, Wolff was the chief operating officer at Cortland and chief administrative officer at Pinnacle and Place Properties. He is an industry renowned national speaker and advisory board member for several prominent technology organizations.

Jensen, Aerwave co-founder and previous chief revenue officer, will transition to chief strategy officer. In his new role, Jensen will closely collaborate with other teams in designing and implementing strategies for business development and go-to-market strategies. Jensen will also be responsible for special projects. Jensen has been instrumental in building out Aerwave's portfolio strategy with its partners and will continue to expand Aerwave's brand, story and reputation in this new role. Before starting Aerwave, Jensen worked at Ernst Young in its strategy and transaction group, working with real estate companies.

Also expanding Aerwave's executive team, Walker will leave his post as senior vice president of service delivery to take on the role of chief operations officer. He will be charged with leading the operational performance of Aerwave's construction, engineering, architecture, operations and product teams. Under Walker's leadership, operations and the product have been transformed to enable innovation, stability, scalability and security for the benefit of Aerwave's customers and residents. Walker came to Aerwave in 2022 from Equity Residential, where he served as assistant vice president of IT.

"Bringing on someone of Ed's caliber, as well as promoting Charles and Daniel to their new roles, will help us remain true to our commitment to build a premier-quality company that passes the test of time with a remarkable team to drive innovation for our customers and the communities we serve," said Jeffrey Kok, chief executive officer for Aerwave. "Their valuable insight and leadership will certainly put us in a prime position to build on our foundation enabling us to further bolster our portfolio and set the stage for future expansion and scalability. It will also solidify our mission to be the trusted technology leader in the market powered by the strongest, most unified team in our effort to transform the digital landscape and optimize connectivity within the managed WiFi space."

Aerwave's innovative product, a connectivity foundation for the built environment, uses fiber-based mesh networking and proprietary software to provide multifamily communities with instant-on, gigabit-plus internet that ensures a pervasive and seamless WiFi connection throughout the entire property.

Aerwave's NMHC Top 50 apartment manager and owner clients include Equity Residential, Greystar, BH, Essex Property Trust, Inc., Berkshire Residential Investments, Knightvest Capital, Trammell Crow Residential, Mill Creek Residential and AvalonBay Communities. Other top clients include The Westover Companies, Brookfield Properties, AMLI Residential and JBG SMITH.

Aerwave is investment-backed by venture capital firm Moderne Ventures.

About Aerwave

Aerwave, Inc. is a next-generation managed WiFi platform leading the transformation of the connectivity foundation in multifamily residential buildings across the United States. Aerwave provides an unparalleled customer service experience from a team of multifamily industry professionals while delivering fiber backbones to apartment homes, property management teams and amenity spaces all while keeping data secure and encrypted. Aerwave is leading the evolution of network intelligence for a better-connected experience by enabling the smart home, simplifying self-guided tours, enhancing WiFi calling coverage, and supporting its partners' initiatives to make buildings smarter. To learn more, visit aerwave.com.

SOURCE Aerwave