Aery Aviation Attends Singapore Airshow with Virginia Delegation

CHANGI, Singapore, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, an industry leader tailoring complex solutions to meet the needs of the U.S. Government and commercial customers, is an invited exhibitor at the Singapore Airshow being held this week (February 3rd-8th) as part of the official delegation organized by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Traveling from their headquarters in Newport News, Virginia, Aery Aviation will be at the Changi Exhibition Centre where you can find them at the American Pavilion in booth C-V77.

"We are honored to join the Virginia Economic Development Partnership delegation at one of the world's most influential aerospace and defense exhibitions. The Singapore Airshow offers Aery Aviation, and the broader delegation, the opportunity to demonstrate our aircraft engineering and technology solutions for government and commercial customers globally." – Scott Beale, President, Aery Aviation

Founded in 2016, Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, USA with additional hangars and facilities in North Island (San Diego), California, and Cleveland, Ohio. Aery supports critical aviation mission requirements for government and commercial customers across the globe including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, AFRICOM, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, NASA, USTRANSCOM, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Royal Fleet, and the Sultanate of Oman, and more.

For press inquiries please contact Aery Aviation, LLC –

[email protected] | (404) 925-4432

or

[email protected] | (703) 297-2756

SOURCE Aery Aviation