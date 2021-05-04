Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') And Air Affairs Ltd. Of Australia Enter Into A Dealership Agreement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") and Air Affairs Ltd. announce today that they have entered into a Non-Exclusive Dealership Agreement. Under the agreement, the two companies, specializing in government modifications, integration, and flight operations, will represent each other's specialized products to the special mission flight operations customers. "We are proud to have this opportunity to work closely with Chris Sievers (CEO) and the entire Air Affairs team building global defense solutions," commented Scott Beale, Vice President of Aery.

Aery will be developing wing hardpoints, special mission power systems, and SIGINT/ELINT configurations which they will certify as FAA Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) as well as receive NAVAIR certification for a fleet of Learjet 31A/35A/36A and Gulfstream IV aircraft. The Aery wing hardpoints, pylons, special mission power, antenna configurations, and interior mission modifications will be used for a variety of missions. Of importance under the Non-Exclusive Dealership Agreement, the Aery wing hardpoints and pylons will be used to facilitate under-wing stores including tow target assemblies, electronic warfare pods, ISR (EO.IR), LIDAR, and other systems manufactured by Air Affairs will be utilized.

Together, the Air Affairs and Aery products will provide their respective government customers with the ability to simulate a wide variety of airborne threats to train and test/evaluate shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems, operators, and aircrew on how to counter potential enemy Electronic Warfare (EW) and Electronic Attack (EA) operations in today's Electronic Combat (EC) environment, including target/banner tow missions. Additionally, the Aery mission modification STC will facilitate special under wing stores (pods) which Air Affairs manufacturers including MTR-101 Tow Reel, ISR EO/IR pods, LIDAR pods, and more.

Aery Aviation, LLC is a full service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet its clients' needs. Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases. Aery operates approximately 5,000 flight hours annually utilizing a fleet of COCO and customer aircraft generally in the "Special Mission" configuration.

Air Affairs Australia (AAA) is a highly capable and innovative Aviation Flight Operations and Engineering based company. Established in 1995 and 100% Australian owned, AAA is a leader in the provision of specialized airborne and engineering services to Defense Forces, Government Departments and multinational companies in Australia and around the world. The company is ISO 9001 & AS4801 Quality Certified, Australian Defense Security cleared and provides aircraft operations and maintenance under full CASA certification. AAA operates from purpose-built facilities at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park, in Nowra, NSW. AAA owns and operates a fleet of special mission 30 & 60 series Learjet and King Air aircraft, providing specialized air training support services to the Australian Defense Force. The aircraft also fulfil other special mission roles, including turn-key high altitude bushfire reconnaissance services. All aircraft are maintained and operated by the company under full CASA certification, including certified facilities and processes. AAA maintains an extensive manufacturing and engineering facility, providing a complete design through to manufacture and certification capability. This facility currently supports the manufacture and support for the MTR-101 Target Towing Reeling Machine, AIRPOD 101 Utility Airborne Pod system, and an array of airborne tow/drone target systems.

For more information, contact Scott Beale at [email protected] or Heather McAfee at [email protected]

