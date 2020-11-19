Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') and SATCOM Direct Execute Broker/Dealer Agreement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") is pleased to announce the execution of a broker/dealer agreement with Satcom Direct ("SD") enabling Aery to provide customers with a wider selection of state-of-the-art connectivity services, supplied by SD, to its international customers. The collaboration will facilitate numerous opportunities for Aery and SD to work together to bring leading-edge technology, as well as enhanced customer experience and operating solutions to V-VIP, head-of-state and governmental flight departments around the world. "We support many global flight operations, and our first of many potential projects will be to modernize the WiFi and IFE ecosystems on two Boeing Business Jet aircraft operated by a long-time Middle East-based client," commented Ken Walton, Director-Commercial Business for Aery.

SD is a business aviation solution provider committed to embracing the power of connectivity to develop solutions that define new standards which are revolutionizing the industry. The one-of-a-kind SD integrated ecosystem of software, hardware, ground infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and industry-leading customer support, delivers more efficient, secure operations for flight departments and provides a superior passenger experience. As aviation becomes more digitized SD's next generation of services synchronizes the aircraft with the flight department and uses its ability to aggregate real-time aircraft performance data to support improved financial management, predictive maintenance and asset retention value.

Aery Aviation is a full-service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, cabin WiFi, avionics and IFE/CMS systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for private sector V-VIP, Global Head of State clients, as well as domestic and foreign governments. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned it a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet our clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled our rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases on virtually all airframes, including Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream, Embraer, Bombardier, Citation, Beechcraft, and many others.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties concerning Aery, its subsidiaries and their expected financial and operating performance and plans. Actual events or results could differ materially from those described or implied herein, including as a result of risks described in reports filed with various entities, and other risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or results after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, new circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.

For additional information, contact Ken Walton at [email protected].

Related Images

aery-aviation-llc.png

Aery Aviation, LLC

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC