Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') Assists in Giving the Ultimate Gift: Life

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") may be best known for its design, engineering, modification, maintenance, and certification of aircraft for individuals, private corporations, and governments around the world, but the performance of flight operations for a global health care organization is one project that exemplifies Aery's commitment to quality and safety.

Since June 2020, Aery has successfully completed twenty-three (23) flights carrying critical transplant organs from donors to recipients. These flight operations can occur at any time and the window for response is small, usually a few hours at most. Individuals and families who have chosen to be organ donors do not know when the time will come that they will be donors, and the organization they have selected for donation dutifully and respectfully fulfills those wishes. Aery is honored to be a part of that process by performing flight operations to transport the organ from a donor to a recipient and transporting the surgical staff to do their jobs. Those flights, whether day or night, fair or foul weather, save lives and Aery has had 100% operational performance and success at these critical times in people's lives. While it is a somber event that brings about the availability of an organ, the opportunity and honor to assist in saving a life may help ease the loss for those involved.

During this time of year, many are reflecting on the ups and downs of the past 12 months. This year, Aery is exceptionally thankful and is honored to be a part of the aviation and aerospace community by giving the gift of life.

Aery Aviation is a full-service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned it a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and is deployed globally to meet its clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled our rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

