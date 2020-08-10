Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') Awarded An Aircraft Acquisition Project For International Customer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") has been awarded an aircraft acquisition and special missions modifications contract for an undisclosed government customer. This awarded contract comes from a long-time client recommendation of Aery with requirements to deploy Aery's expertise to design, engineer, modify, integrate, and certify the necessary aircraft special mission conversion.

Aery will provide turnkey startup (into service) training, logistics, spare parts package, GSE equipment, as well as design, engineer, install, and certify the new systems being installed to the customer specification. "This important project provides our valued customer with the modern special mission upgrades it desires with Aery's turnkey solution over the coming months," commented Scott Beale, Vice President of Aery Aviation.

Aery will complete all design, engineering, manufacturing, and the kit buildup from its Newport News, Virginia corporate headquarters. The installation and certification will be completed by an Aery "Go Team" that will install and modify the aircraft as required by the contract in a remote location. Aery's work scope will be ongoing into 2021 and be transitioned to the end-user for government operations upon completion.

Aery Aviation is a full service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and is deployed globally to meet clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled our rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

For additional information contact Heather McAfee at [email protected] or Scott Beale at [email protected].

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC