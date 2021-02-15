Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") Delivers Contractor Logistics Services For New Aircraft To International Customer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") was awarded an Embraer Lineage 1000 aircraft acquisition and special missions modifications contract for an undisclosed government customer. Under this contract, Aery provides turnkey startup ("into service") pilot training, mechanic training, logistics, spare parts package, GSE equipment, and other into service Contractor Logistics Services (CLS). Ultimately once the aircraft has fully been integrated into the military customer regime as the flagship VIP and special mission requirements aircraft, Aery hopes to complete its next phase of services including design, engineer, modify, install, and certify the new systems being installed to meet the customer's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (LRMPA) specifications. "Aery Aviation has delivered this turnkey package of CLS services to our International Customer in record time and under budget," commented Scott Beale, Vice President of Aery Aviation. Our customer performance in the training and startup has been amazing and despite COVID-19 challenges, our CLS deployment plan has been completed in routine fashion.

In its next phase, Aery will complete follow on additional aircraft including design, engineering, manufacturing, A/B kit buildup and some installation services from its Newport News, Virginia corporate headquarters. The final installation and certification will be completed by an Aery "Go Team" finalizing the aircraft modifications and integration to the aircraft as required by the contract in a remote location. Aery's work scope will be ongoing into 2021 and be transitioned to the end user for government operations upon completion.

Aery Aviation is a full service commercial and Aerospace Defense government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, training, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet its clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases. For additional information, contact Scott Beale at [email protected] or Heather McAfee at [email protected].

