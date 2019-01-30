Aery Aviation, LLC Participates in Industry Events

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery participated in a Career Night at John B. Dey Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The event, entitled "Passport to Your Future" educated students on different careers and what subjects and backgrounds are required to be successful in those careers. Aery focused on the technical aspect of its business, displaying images of CAD design drawings of various aircraft modifications, as well as models of aircraft that had been built and modified by the Aery team. Aery recognizes the youth recruitment challenges in the aviation business and is pleased to participate in educating children on the career potential in the aviation industry.

Aery is looking forward to participating in the Fort Belvoir Procurement and Technology Plus Expo event which will be held April 11, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Officers Club. Few other Army installations in the world can compare with Fort Belvoir's singular mission of providing both logistical and administrative support to 90 diverse tenant and satellite organizations. Fort Belvoir is home to two Army major command headquarters, as well as 10 different Army major commands, 19 different agencies of the Department of Army, eight elements of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard, and 26 DoD agencies. Also located on site are a U.S. Navy construction battalion, a Marine Corps detachment, a U.S. Air Force activity, and an agency from the Department of the Treasury. Aery looks forward to seeing you there!

On April 22 and 23, 2019, Aery will be participating as an exhibitor at the Ohio Business Matchmaker at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. This annual event is one of the largest business-to-government matchmaking events in the state and offers a unique opportunity for businesses to meet with representatives from federal, state, and local governments to market and sell their goods and services. The event brings opportunities for billions of dollars in upcoming contracts. Many of Aery's customers will be represented, and Aery looks forward to continuing its partnership with all DoD branches of the US Government and Prime Contractors.

Aery takes to the air to attend the Columbia/Cessna 400 annual owners' convention, which will be held on May 10, 11, and 12 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Aery will be participating in the static display with its Columbia 400 showing off its new Enhanced Vision System (EVS) installation and STC and looks forward to seeing other aviators for training and networking! If you are a Columbia 300, 400, 450 or Cessna TTX owner, this new EVS safety enhancement system is a must see!

Aery Aviation provides design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. The company's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned it a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 100 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Aery is a full-service aerospace company providing fixed and rotary wing engineering, modifications, integrations, and certifications. In addition, Aery offers a line of boutique manufactured parts and avionics through Interad, Ltd. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve several judgments, risks, and uncertainties concerning Aery Aviation, LLC., its subsidiaries and their expected financial and operating performance and plans. Actual events or results could differ materially from those described or implied herein, including as a result of risks described in reports filed with various entities, and other risks and uncertainties. Aery does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or results after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, new circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.

