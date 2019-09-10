Aery Aviation, LLC Receives Its AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") has received AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification.

"Aery is proud to announce the AS/ISO certification demonstrating its commitment to quality and continual improvement," said Randy Knoblock, Aery's Director of Quality.

AS9100D is a quality management standard for organizations in the aerospace sector. The AS9100D and the ISO 9001:2015 standards define the quality management expectations of the organization. AS9100D and ISO 9002:2015 helps organizations to provide products and services that meet customer needs that comply with all applicable regulatory and statutory requirements. They are designed to assist organizations to continually improve quality and performance.

"This new certification qualifies Aery's existing Quality System, and sets the company apart in the commercial and government aerospace sector," says Knoblock. Aery intends to utilize this new system to build upon additional certifications and qualifications enhancing its capabilities and delivering the benefits to internal stakeholders and external customers alike.

The certification emphasizes the prevention of risk and counterfeit parts, providing a structure that enables businesses to adapt to change, planning for obsolescence, and addressing product safety concerns.

For additional information, please contact Heather Hitchcock at hhitchcock@aeryaviation.com.

Related Images

aery-aviation-llc.png

Aery Aviation, LLC

Related Links

Aery Aviation's website

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC