aerīz Goes Adult-Use With its Dispensary, Marigold, as Arizona Switching From Medical Marijuana Only State to Recreational-Use Cannabis

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aerīz, the largest aeroponic cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that its Phoenix dispensary, Marigold, is open for adult use recreational sales.

Marigold received approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services to serve adult-use, recreational customers aged 21 and over. Marigold began recreational sales on Monday, February 1st.

Marigold logo

"Marigold is thrilled to serve recreational patients in the valley and is proud to offer our excellent product variety and customer service to adults 21 and over," said Doug MacKenzie, General Manager of Marigold Dispensary. "We've worked hard to source additional flower, concentrate and edibles products for the launch of rec and we have worked to ensure smooth ordering for our existing medical clientele," MacKenzie added.

"While our current storefront is cozy and not as large as our forthcoming location next door, we've made upgrades to our POS and ordering workflow to make purchases as quick and easy as possible," said Jon Mojarro, Arizona General Manager for aerīz.

Ryan Thomas, Head of Marketing for aerīz, added, "Our goal is to be in the new storefront before the end of spring, and to be able to serve even more medical and recreational consumers in the Valley. In the meantime, we are grateful for our excellent staff, who have worked nonstop to maintain the customer service Marigold is known for."

Marigold Dispensary is located at 2601 W Dunlap in Phoenix and is a proud to be supported by the aerīz aeroponic cultivation center, also in Phoenix. For more information about Marigold's menu, please visit Mari.gold. Note - at this moment, online ordering is limited to medical patients only.

About aerīz

aerīz is the largest multistate aeroponic cannabis operator in the United States, with a mission to grow and produce the cleanest cannabis products available.

With operations in Arizona, Illinois and California, aerīz is thrilled to service both medical and recreational consumers nationwide. Learn more about aerīz at aeriz.com

