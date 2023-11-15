AES (Absolute Event Solutions) NYC, Premier Venue Management Company, Expands Portfolio with Annex417, Prime NYC Event Venue

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AES (Absolute Event Solutions) NYC , a leading venue management company with locations across New York City, is excited to announce its latest acquisition of Annex417, an impressive event venue located on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. This move further solidifies AES NYC's leadership position as the place to turn to for exceptional event venues for brands and agencies.

Annex417 is a sprawling 20,000 square feet of event space, making it an ideal destination for conferences, expos, and a wide variety of corporate experiences. Its prime location on Fifth Avenue offers guests easy access to myriad transportation options as well as some of New York City's most iconic landmarks and attractions.

Annex417 features a versatile floor plan, including multiple conference rooms and offices that allow for flexible configurations to accommodate events of various sizes and formats. The venue boasts a spacious and welcoming main lobby, perfect for registration, networking, and welcome receptions. Additionally, Annex417 offers multiple open spaces that can be customized to suit specific event requirements. These spaces provide an opportunity for branding, and unique event experiences.

AES NYC is dedicated to providing high quality event venue and management services, and the addition of Annex417 aligns perfectly with their mission to offer clients unparalleled event experiences. With its prime location and adaptable event spaces, Annex417 has become a sought-after destination for event planners and organizations looking to host memorable gatherings in the heart of New York City.

"We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of Annex417," said Dan Kobin, CEO of AES NYC. "This expansion enables us to offer our clients even more options for hosting successful and unforgettable events in one of the world's most iconic cities. Annex417's stunning features and central location have already made it a favorite among event planners. It can also be rented alongside our flagship venue Center415, 30,000 square feet, located in the same building for those looking for a total of 50,000 square feet."

AES NYC is currently accepting bookings for events at Annex417. For inquiries and reservations, please contact [email protected]

About AES NYC:

AES NYC is a leading NYC event venue service provider, catering to corporate, retail, and social events. They boast a diverse portfolio of expertly managed venues, along with strong landlord relationships. Among their exceptional properties are Center415, a 30,000 square foot open space in midtown Manhattan, and Iron23, a 17,000 square foot event space with 17-foot ceilings and a VIP loft. AES NYC provides unmatched expertise and a growing selection of premier locations across New York City. In addition, they offer a personalized 'Venue Seek' service division that scours the city for the optimum location for clients events.

For Interviews, Photos or other Media or Public Relations Needs, contact:

John Van Dekker 914-800-9222 | [email protected] | enormouscreative.com

SOURCE AES (Absolute Event Solutions) NYC