AES Andes S.A. Announces Early Tender Results of its Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and up to U.S.$100 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of its 6.350% Junior Subordinated Capital Notes due 2079

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Andes S.A. ("AES Andes" or the "Company") a sociedad anónima abierta, or a publicly traded open stock corporation, organized under the laws of the Republic of Chile ("Chile") today announced:

the early results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash (the " Tender Offers ") any and all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the " 2025 Notes ") and up to U.S. $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.350% Junior Subordinated Capital Notes due 2079 (the " 2079 Notes " and together with the 2079 Notes, the " Notes "); and



The Tender Offers are taking place upon the terms and conditions described in AES Andes' Offer to Purchase, dated March 4, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation ("GBSC"), the Depositary Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2024 (that date and time, the "Early Tender Payment Deadline"), AES Andes had received valid tenders from holders of the Notes as outlined in the table below.

Title of Notes CUSIP and ISIN Numbers Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1) Series Tender

Cap Principal

Amount

Tendered Total

Consideration(2)

(3) Principal Amount

Accepted for

Purchase Pro-Ration Factor 5.000% Senior Notes

due 2025 CUSIP: 00105DAE5 (144A) /

P0607LAB9 (Reg S) U.S.$117,488,000 N/A U.S.$43,404,000 U.S.$978.75 U.S.$43,404,000 N/A ISIN: US00105DAE58 (144A) /

USP0607LAB91 (Reg S) 6.350% Junior

Subordinated Notes due

2079 CUSIP: 00105DAG0 (144A) /

P0607LAD5 (Reg S) U.S.$328,407,000 U.S.$100,000,000

aggregate

principal amount U.S.$258,874,000 U.S.$1,000.00 U.S.$100,000,000 42.229 % ISIN: US00105DAG07 (144A) /

USP0607LAD57 (Reg S)

(1) Aggregate principal amount outstanding as of March 4, 2024. (2) The amount, which excludes Accrued Interest, will be paid per U.S.$1,000.00 on the Early Settlement Date (as such term is defined in the Offer to Purchase). (3) Includes the applicable Early Tender Payment of U.S.$30.00.

The Withdrawal Deadline for holders to validly withdraw tenders of Notes has passed. Accordingly, any Notes validly tendered before the Early Tender Payment Deadline and any additional Notes that are tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 2, 2024 (the "Expiration Time") may no longer be validly withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offers are subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to the Tender Offer described in AES Andes' Offer to Purchase having been either satisfied or waived by AES Andes, AES Andes intends to accept for purchase (i) all of the 2025 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) before the Early Tender Payment Deadline and (ii) an amount of 2079 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) before the Early Tender Payment Deadline, up to the 2079 Notes Tender Cap. These Notes will be purchased on March 20, 2023 (the "Early Settlement Date").

Because the amount of 2079 Notes tendered in the 2079 Notes Tender Offer exceeded the 2079 Notes Tender Cap, purchases of the 2079 Notes will be subject to proration as described in the Offer to Purchase. In addition, because the amount of 2079 Notes tendered in the 2079 Notes Tender Offer exceeded the 2079 Note Tender Cap, AES Andes does not intend to accept for purchase any 2079 Notes that are tendered in the 2079 Notes Tender Offer following the Withdrawal Deadline and prior to the Expiration Time. AES Andes intends to accept for purchase any remaining 2025 Notes that are validly tendered and accepted in the 2025 Notes Tender Offer prior to the Expiration Time. Any such remaining Notes are expected to be purchased on the Final Settlement Date.

Payments for the Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date applicable to the Notes up to, but not including the applicable Settlement Date. Holders of Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Tender Payment Deadline (in respect of the Early Settlement Date) and accepted for purchase pursuant to such Tender Offer will receive the applicable Total Consideration (as set forth in the Offer to Purchase), which includes the applicable Tender Offer Consideration plus the applicable Early Tender Payment. Holders of Notes tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Payment Deadline but before the applicable Expiration Time (in respect of the Final Settlement Date) and whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer will receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration (as set forth in the Offer to Purchase), which does not include the Early Tender Payment.

The Tender Offers remain open and are scheduled to expire at the Expiration Time.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, which is available from GBSC.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are serving as Joint Dealer Managers in connection with the Tender Offers and Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. is serving as co-Dealer Manager (together the "Dealer Managers"). GBSC has been retained to serve as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offers. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offers should contact any of the Joint Dealer Managers at the numbers set forth on the back cover of the Offer to Purchase. Requests for the Offer to Purchase should be directed to GBSC at 855-654-2014.

None of the Company, its board of directors, its officers, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent or Information Agent or the trustees with respect to the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation that holders tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of their Notes, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any notes or any other securities. The Tender Offers are being made solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to purchase in Chile or to any resident of Chile, except as permitted by applicable Chilean law. The Tender Offers will not constitute a public offer in Chile, and therefore will not be (a) subject to registration with the Chilean Financial Market Commission (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero or "CMF"); nor (b) made through any of the stock exchanges in Chile.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates about future events and financial trends, which affect or may affect the Company's businesses and results of operations. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to forward-looking statements about the planned Tender Offer and concurrent Solicitation. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to the Company. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and the Company's future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward- looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

John Wills, Head of Investor Relations,

[email protected], +56-9-4026-309

SOURCE AES Andes S.A.