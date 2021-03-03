AES Announces Equity Units Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) ("AES" or the "Company") announced today its intention to offer to sell, subject to market and other conditions, 10,000,000 Equity Units (the "Units"), each with a stated amount of $100. The Company expects the Units will initially consist of an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Convertible Preferred Stock"), with an aggregate liquidation preference of $1.0 billion, and contracts to purchase, for an aggregate of $1.0 billion, shares of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock"). The Company expects to grant to the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 Units, solely to cover over-allotments. The offering will be made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Common Stock is expected to be delivered upon settlement of the purchase contracts on February 15, 2024 (subject to early settlement in certain circumstances).

The Company expects to pay, quarterly in arrears, contract adjustment payments on the stated amount of each Unit and cumulative dividends, when, as and if declared by the Company's board of directors, on the $1,000 liquidation preference per share of Convertible Preferred Stock, in each case, at a rate to be determined in connection with the offering. The Company may pay such contract adjustment payments and dividends in cash, shares of Common Stock or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, at the Company's election, unless the Company has previously irrevocably elected a contract adjustment payment method or dividend payment method, as the case may be, to apply. The Company may also, in its discretion, defer contract adjustment payments on the Units.

Each share of Convertible Preferred Stock may be converted only after being separated from the Units and, prior to February 15, 2024, only upon the occurrence of certain fundamental change events if such fundamental change event occurs prior to a successful remarketing of the Convertible Preferred Stock. Upon any such conversion, the Company will deliver in respect of each $1,000 liquidation preference of the Convertible Preferred Stock being converted (i) one share of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock or, solely with respect to conversions in connection with a redemption, up to $1,000 in cash and (ii) shares of Common Stock, if any, in respect of any conversion value in excess of the liquidation preference of the Convertible Preferred Stock being converted.

The Convertible Preferred Stock is expected to be remarketed during either an optional remarketing period beginning on, and including, November 15, 2023 and ending on, and including, February 1, 2024 or a final remarketing period beginning on, and including, February 7, 2024 and ending on, and including, February 13, 2024. Upon any successful remarketing, the conversion rate and/or the dividend rate of the Convertible Preferred Stock may be increased, and the earliest redemption date for the Convertible Preferred Stock may be changed to a later date that is on or prior to March 21, 2025.

The Convertible Preferred Stock is perpetual, but the Company may redeem all or any portion of the outstanding Convertible Preferred Stock from and after March 22, 2024 (which date may be changed to a later date as described above), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the liquidation preference thereof, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to develop its renewables business, U.S. utility businesses, LNG infrastructure and for other developments determined by management.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling toll-free at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department or by calling toll-free at 1-866-471-2526; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department; or Morgan Stanley & Co., 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financing plans, including the offering of the Units and the details thereof, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom and other expected effects of the offering of the Units. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in AES' forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE The AES Corporation

