AES Announces Extension of Expiration Time for Previously Announced Consent Solicitations

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation ("AES") (NYSE: AES) today announced that it has extended the expiration time for each of its previously announced solicitations of consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") from registered holders (the "Holders") of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2028, 3.950% Senior Notes due 2030, 2.450% Senior Notes due 2031 and 5.800% Senior Notes due 2032 (collectively, the "Notes") to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 13, 2026, unless further extended or earlier terminated (such time and date, as it may be extended with respect to any series of Notes, the "Expiration Time").

The Consent Solicitations were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 11, 2026. Except for the extension of the Expiration Time with respect to each series of Notes as set forth above, the terms of the Consent Solicitations remain unchanged. Holders of the Notes that have validly delivered consents do not need to take further action in light of the extension.

The Consent Solicitations are being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement dated March 5, 2026, as amended by this announcement (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Holders of each series of Notes are referred to the Consent Solicitation Statement for the detailed terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitations with respect to each series of Notes, all of which remain unchanged except as set forth in this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any security. The Consent Solicitations are only being made pursuant to the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement. No recommendation is being made as to whether Holders should consent to the Proposed Amendments (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement). The Consent Solicitations are not being made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable state or foreign securities or "blue sky" laws.

