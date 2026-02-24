AES Announces Landmark Agreements with Google in Texas

Google and AES Sign 20-year PPAs for Co-Located Generation

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced agreements for energy generation that will be co-located with a new Google data center in Wilbarger County, Texas. These energy projects and powered land will enable Google to quickly expand its operations to meet demand for core services that people and businesses use every day, as AES continues to deliver cost-effective and innovative solutions to support this growth. With today's announcement, AES and Google are expanding their long-standing partnership to meet Google's energy, reliability, and affordability goals.

Capitalizing on its extensive development expertise, AES secured the land and interconnection agreements and will build the necessary shared electricity infrastructure for the co-located facility. In addition, the two companies entered into 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for co-located power generation. AES will own and operate the generation assets in addition to providing retail, cost optimization and related services to Google's Wilbarger County data center campus under a long-term energy management agreement.

"Our expanded partnership with Google demonstrates how AES can accelerate data center development by delivering powered land and energy at scale," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "AES is recognized as a world leader in providing energy solutions to technology companies. To-date, AES has signed agreements for nearly 12 GW of energy with data center customers, 9 GW of these are PPAs directly with hyperscalers."

"Google's data centers are long-term investments in the communities we call home, and our new site in Wilbarger County will be no exception," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy. "In partnership with AES, we are bringing new clean generation online directly alongside the data center to minimize local grid impact and protect energy affordability. We are also pairing this new power with advanced air-cooling to eliminate operational water use, ensuring Texas remains both sustainable and resource abundant."

AES is the leading clean energy provider for US corporations, according to BloombergNEF's (BNEF) Corporate Energy Market Outlook, which ranked AES as a top provider to corporate customers over the last five years.

AES has a track record of deploying large infrastructure projects that benefit communities, while meeting the needs of its customers and enhancing grid reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The facilities announced today will support rural landowners, expand job opportunities, and contribute to local economies in the surrounding region.

