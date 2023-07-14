AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1659 per share payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2023. 

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting "Investors" then "Stock Information" and then "Dividend History."

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy.  Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs.  Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.  For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions.  Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions.  These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.  Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.  Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business.  AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 1, 2023 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203.  Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made.  A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information.  The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material.  Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.  In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website.  The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

Investor Contact: Susan Harcourt 703-682-1204, [email protected] 
Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399, [email protected] 

SOURCE AES CORP.

