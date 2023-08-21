AES Argentina Generación S.A. Announces the Extension of the Expiration Date of its Exchange Offer

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

AES Argentina Generación S.A.

Offer to Exchange Any and All of its Outstanding

7.750% Senior Notes due 2024

(CUSIP Nos.: 00107V AA1 and P1000C AA2; ISIN Nos. US00107VAA17 and USP1000CAA29)

On July 13, 2023, AES Argentina Generación S.A. (" AES Argentina " or the " Company ") announced the commencement of its offer to exchange (the " Exchange Offer ") any and all of its outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2024 (the " Old Notes ") for newly issued 9.50% Notes due 2027 (the " New Notes ") and cash consideration, as applicable, each upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "), dated July 13, 2023, as supplemented and amended by the press release issued by the Company on July 26, 2023 (the " Early Participation Press Release "), extending the Early Participation Date, the supplement to the Exchange Offer Memorandum (the " Supplement ") dated August 8, 2023, and the press releases issued by the Company on August 10, 2023 and August 17, 2023 (the " Extension Press Releases "), extending the expiration date of the Exchange Offer, and the related eligibility letter (the " Eligibility Letter " and, together with the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Early Participation Press Release, the Supplement and the Extension Press Releases, the " Exchange Offer Documents "). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Exchange Offer Documents.

AES Argentina hereby announces that it is extending the period to be eligible to receive the Early Exchange Consideration in respect of the exchange offer and the Expiration Date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time on August 21, 2023 (the " Expiration Date "), to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 24, 2023 (such time and date, the " Extended Expiration Date ").

Morrow Sodali International LLC, acting as information and exchange agent for the Exchange Offer (the " Information and Exchange Agent "), advised AES Argentina that as of the Expiration Date (i) U.S.$42,229,000 in aggregate principal amount of Old Notes, representing approximately 15.38% of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding, have been tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offer under Option A, and (ii) U.S.$99,125,000 in aggregate principal amount of Old Notes, representing approximately 36.11% of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding, have been tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offer under Option B, totaling a participation of U.S.$141,354,000 in aggregate principal amount of Old Notes, representing approximately 51.50% of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding.

Based on the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes tendered in the Exchange Offer as of the Expiration Date, Eligible Holders that tendered their Old Notes under Option A at or prior to the Expiration Date would receive (assuming no additional participation) an Early A Consideration of approximately U.S.$669.4641 in cash and U.S.$337 in New Notes per U.S.$1,000 of principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange. The Exchange Consideration will be determined following the expiration of the Exchange Offer (as extended by this announcement).

Eligible Holders who have not already done so may tender their Existing Notes for exchange until the Extended Expiration Date. The Withdrawal Date expired on July 26, 2023, and has not been extended. As a result, any Existing Notes validly tendered on or after the date hereof and prior to the Extended Expiration Date may not be withdrawn. Eligible Holders who validly tender their Old Notes on or before the Extended Expiration Date are eligible to receive the Early Exchange Consideration in connection with any such Old Notes accepted for exchange and there will be no Late Exchange Consideration.

Given that AES Argentina has extended the Expiration Date under the Exchange Offer, the settlement date for the Exchange Offer is now expected to be August 30, 2023, in compliance with Argentine Central Bank's requirements to access the foreign exchange market (the " Settlement Date "), and the issue date, interest payment dates, record dates, principal payment dates, optional redemption and other related dates under the New Notes will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the new Settlement Date.

The other terms of the Exchange Offer remain unchanged (including the Withdrawal Date). The terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer are described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, as supplemented and amended by the Early Participation Press Release, the Supplement and the Extension Press Releases, as amended by this announcement. AES Argentina's obligations to accept any Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and to pay the Exchange Consideration for them and the conditions to such obligations (including but not limited to the Minimum Participation Condition) are set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, as supplemented and amended by the Early Participation Press Release, the Supplement and the Extension Press Releases, as amended by this announcement. The Exchange Offer is made by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Exchange Offer Memorandum, and the information in this announcement is qualified by reference to the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Only holders who have electronically submitted a duly completed Eligibility Letter certifying that they are (1) "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (2) holders of Old Notes other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) who are located outside of the United States, who are qualified offerees in other jurisdictions, are authorized to receive the Exchange Offer Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offer (such holders, "Eligible Holders").

Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offer or for additional copies of the Exchange Offer Documents may be directed to the Information and Exchange Agent at the following email address: [email protected] . You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer Documents are available for Eligible Holders at the following web address: https://projects.morrowsodali.com/AES .

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC are acting as dealer managers (the " Dealer Managers ") for the Exchange Offer. Banco Santander Argentina S.A., Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Itaú Valores S.A. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A.U. are acting as local placement agents.

Subject to applicable law, the Exchange Offer may be amended in any respect, extended or, upon failure of a condition to be satisfied or waived prior to the Extended Expiration Date or Settlement Date, as the case may be, terminated, at any time and for any reason. Although AES Argentina has no present plans or arrangements to do so, the Company reserves the right to amend, at any time, the terms of the Exchange Offer (including, without limitation, the conditions thereto) in accordance with applicable law. AES Argentina will give Eligible Holders notice of any amendments and will extend the Extended Expiration Date if required by applicable law.

Eligible Holders of Old Notes are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Old Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Eligible Holder in order for that Eligible Holder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Exchange Offer before the deadlines specified in the Exchange Offer Documents. The deadlines set by any such intermediary for the submission of instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified above.

To reimburse the time and cost of processing the tender of Old Notes in the Exchange Offer, AES Argentina will pay a processing fee to brokers in Argentina acting on behalf of certain Eligible Holders. In Argentina, the processing fee will be payable to direct participants in Caja de Valores S.A.'s ("Caja de Valores") depositary system acting on behalf of beneficial owners of Old Notes in Argentina who are individuals tendering, through Caja de Valores, Old Notes for exchange in the Exchange Offer with respect to individual tenders of up to U.S.$250,000 aggregate principal amount of Old Notes per each Eligible Holder that are accepted for exchange and will be in an amount equal to 0.25% of the principal amount of such tendered Old Notes that are accepted for exchange. This processing fee will be payable in Argentine pesos at the Communication "A" 3500 exchange rate published by the BCRA on the Argentine business day prior to the Settlement Date. No such fee shall be payable to brokers outside of Argentina.

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and none of the New Notes has been or will be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer of the New Notes for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any person considering making an investment decision relating to any securities must inform itself independently based solely on an offering memorandum to be provided to eligible investors in the future in connection with any such securities before taking any such investment decision.

This announcement is directed only to holders of Old Notes who are (1) "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or (2) other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) who are located outside of the United States, who are qualified offerees in other jurisdictions, are authorized to receive the Exchange Offer Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offer. No offer of any kind is being made to any beneficial owner of Old Notes who does not meet the above criteria or any other beneficial owner located in a jurisdiction where the Exchange Offer is not permitted by law.

The distribution of materials relating to the Exchange Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Exchange Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Exchange Offer come into your possession, you are required by the Company to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Exchange Offer, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Exchange Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Exchange Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of the Company in that jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions on the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and factors over which the Company has no control. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so, unless otherwise required by law.

Notice to Investors in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, (a) a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"); and (b) the expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to subscribe for the New Notes. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore otherwise offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes: (a) the expression retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA and (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; and (b) the expression an offer includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to subscribe for the New Notes. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

