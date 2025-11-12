AES Cleanroom Technology Expands Southeast Footprint with New Office in Research Triangle Park

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Cleanroom Technology, an award-winning leader in modular cleanroom design and construction, has opened a new regional office in Research Triangle Park (RTP), reinforcing its commitment to serving the Southeast's fast-growing life sciences, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The new office strengthens AES's presence within North Carolina's innovation corridor — one of the nation's most active life sciences ecosystems, and enhances its ability to deliver modular cleanroom projects with greater speed, precision, and local support.

"The Research Triangle Park represents one of the most dynamic life sciences ecosystems in the country, and we're excited to strengthen our presence in this thriving market," said Chris Miller, CEO of AES Cleanroom Technology. "Our expansion allows us to bring our full-spectrum capabilities—from initial design through manufacturing and construction—directly to the innovators shaping the future of life sciences."

The RTP office will operate as a dedicated hub for AES's vertically integrated project model, which unites design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction under one roof. This approach simplifies project delivery, shortens timelines, and ensures compliance with FDA, ISO, and other regulatory standards.

Recognized with 16 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYAs) for its innovative modular cleanroom projects, AES serves clients across sectors including pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, medical device production, advanced electronics, research and development, and healthcare.

"Having a dedicated local team allows us to work directly alongside our clients throughout their projects and provide real-time support during critical phases," added John Costalas, Vice President of Construction. "Our Made-in-USA manufacturing ensures quality control, eliminates foreign supply chain dependencies, and supports faster project delivery."

AES's expansion into RTP reflects its broader strategy of investing in regional markets that foster innovation and collaboration. By deepening its Southeast footprint, the company aims to help life sciences and technology organizations reduce risk, shorten time-to-market, and bring high-quality products to patients and customers faster.

About AES Cleanroom Technology

AES Cleanroom Technology is an award-winning leader in modular cleanroom design, manufacturing, and construction for life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing industries. As a Made-in-USA manufacturer, AES delivers comprehensive, vertically integrated solutions spanning the entire project lifecycle. The company's 16 Facility of the Year Awards demonstrate its commitment to excellence in creating controlled environments where precision, compliance, and speed are paramount.

For more information, visit aesclean.com

SOURCE AES Cleanroom Technology