AES Deploys AI Safety Platform in U.S. Operations

Haven Safety AI delivers 50% faster investigations and identifies systemic risks to protect frontline workers

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced one of the energy sector's first large-scale implementations of an AI-native platform that investigates incidents faster, uncovers systemic risk and prevents serious injuries before they occur. By deploying Haven Safety AI, AES is moving beyond traditional manual reporting to a proactive, AI-native approach designed to protect its workforce across its U.S. utilities and renewables facilities. Field utilization cases show over 50% reduction in time to complete safety incident investigations, higher-quality root cause identification and improved visibility into repeat and systemic risks across sites.

Solving the Complexity of Modern Energy Safety

While the power sector has made decades of progress in compliance, many organizations still struggle with manual, time-intensive investigations where systemic risks remain hidden. In the high-stakes environments of utility and renewable operations, the ability to identify a "hidden" risk, before it leads to an incident, is a critical safety imperative.

"Instead of spending time compiling reports behind a desk, our teams can now focus on understanding risk on site. We have seen a 50% reduction in root cause analysis safety investigation labor time with the adoption of Haven Safety AI," said Chantz Horman, Director of US Operations and Construction Health & Safety at AES. "With its intuitive interface, Haven has quickly become a force multiplier. It's helping us capture better information from the field, structure investigations more consistently, and learn faster."

Driving Innovation Across Industry

Haven Safety AI was launched with the strategic backing of AI Fund and AES, representing a commitment by AES to foster innovation that benefits all industries. By leveraging AES' operations and safety expertise and AI Fund's experience with AI rapid prototyping, Haven moved at an unprecedented pace. In less than nine months, the company was co-founded, developed a prototype, built a sales pipeline, received pre-seed funding, and had its first commercial deployments. By moving Haven into full-scale production, AES is demonstrating how AI can be embedded directly into daily workflows to identify patterns that previously required weeks of manual analysis.

Measurable Results in the Field

Since the rollout, AES has seen significant improvements in operational safety investigation and mitigation:

Speed: Over 50% reduction in time to complete investigations.

Over 50% reduction in time to complete investigations. Precision: Higher-quality and consistency root cause identification and improved documentation efficiency.

Higher-quality and consistency root cause identification and improved documentation efficiency. Proactive Prevention: Improved visibility into repeat and systemic risks across multiple sites.

"For years, safety leaders have known the insights are in the data, but the effort required to extract them has been overwhelming," said Joseph Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven. "AES is demonstrating what happens when AI is embedded directly into the investigation workflow. Teams move faster, uncover systemic risk earlier, and prevent repeat incidents. We are proud to partner with AES as they set a new standard for safety performance across the energy sector."

The AES deployment represents one of the first large-scale, production implementations of AI-driven incident intelligence across both utility and renewable energy operations. Haven is now working with enterprise customers across energy, construction, manufacturing, and logistics to bring the same capabilities to their safety teams.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

About Haven Safety AI

Haven Safety AI, a product of Haven Safety Corporation, provides an AI-native platform for incident investigations, root cause analysis, and proactive risk reduction. By combining artificial intelligence with a structured industry knowledge graph, Haven helps organizations capture frontline insights, analyze systemic causes, and continuously improve safety performance. For more information, visit www.havensafety.com.

AES Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 2, 2026 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

AES Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

Investor Relations: Susan Harcourt, 703-682-1204, [email protected]

Media Contact: Katie Lau, 571-286-9362, [email protected]

SOURCE The AES Corporation