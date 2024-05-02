A&E'S HIT SERIES "60 DAYS IN" RETURNS FOR A NEW SEASON THURSDAY, MAY 30 AT 9PM ET/PT AS SEVEN PARTICIPANTS EMBARK ON A MISSION TO EVOKE POSITIVE CHANGE WITHIN A UTAH COUNTY JAIL

FOLLOWING AT 10PM ET/PT "INMATE TO ROOMMATE" RETURNS FOLLOWING FORMER CONVICTS AS THEY LEAVE PRISON AND MOVE IN WITH HOUSEMATES THEY BARELY KNOW

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A&E announces the highly anticipated return of non-fiction docuseries "60 Days In" and "Inmate to Roommate" premiering Thursday, May 30 at 9pm ET/PT and 10pm ET/PT, respectively. Bringing together seven undercover participants with an interest in improving the jail, the new season of "60 Days In" goes behind bars in the Utah County Jail overseen by Sheriff Mike Smith. The new season of "Inmate to Roommate" introduces a new group of recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who are welcoming them into their homes.

This season on "60 Days In," seven participants voluntarily go undercover in the Utah County Jail to shed light on an influx of drugs, contraband and gang activity to help the Sheriff identify issues and create positive change for both inmates and staff. The Utah County Jail, one of the largest in the state, is run by Sheriff Mike Smith who was elected in 2018 and is currently serving his second 4-year term as the Utah County Sheriff. Prior to entering the facility, Sheriff Smith introduces the participants to one another so that once booked, they can work as a team to complete their missions. For the first time, a new rule is enacted that once you give the distress signal, you will be pulled out of the program. With no time for second chances or moments of weakness, the fearless participants, each with their own personal motives, make a pact to not quit the program early and to do whatever it takes to expose the flaws in the system.

The captivating new season of "Inmate to Roommate" follows six inmates from across the country as they leave prison behind and move in with everyday people they've never met. One of the most significant factors in reducing recidivism is access to housing and this practice has been the subject of re-entry programs aimed at stopping recidivism. Each homeowner has their own motivations for taking in an ex-convict. In season two, the former inmates will face major challenges to their sobriety, stricter house rules, parole constraints, and shocking accusations from their new roommates. Boundaries will be tested and secrets will be revealed. Can these former inmates integrate back into society, or will this non-traditional housing situation make them feel imprisoned all over again?

"60 Days In" is produced by Lucky 8 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Greg Henry, George Kralovansky, Isaac Holub, Kimberly Woodard and Jeff Grogan. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Shelly Tatro. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to "60 Days In."

"Inmate to Roommate" is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for A&E Network. Executive producers for Sharp Entertainment are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Jeff Grogan, and Joseph Ruzer. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to "Inmate to Roommate."

