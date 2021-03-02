AES Indiana and Motor partner to help facilitate electric car adoption through digital platform

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Indiana, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), today announced a new partnership with Motor that will accelerate electric car adoption and make charging electric cars easier and more affordable in Indiana.

AES Indiana aims to optimize the timing of electric car charging and reduce rates for all utility customers, even those who do not drive an electric vehicle. When customers get their electric car, Motor can help facilitate the installation of home charging equipment.

"We continue to accelerate efforts to deliver reliable, greener, and smarter energy solutions for our customers that allow them to meet their sustainability objectives," said Kristina Lund, President and CEO, AES Indiana. "This partnership with Motor provides a broad array of grid, economic and environmental benefits and is an innovative approach toward electrifying transportation, while creating benefits for all customers, even if they do not drive an electric car."

AES Indiana's plan filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) today, requests approval of a new electric car charging rate that encourages broader adoption without an immediate need for building additional infrastructure. The plan also requests for any electric car owner to benefit from a one-time charger rebate and recurring annual incentives for ongoing participation in the Motor program.

AES Indiana and Motor aim to accelerate the adoption of electric cars by providing services that improve the end-to-end experience of electric car adoption for customers. Through a digitally enabled platform, AES Indiana and Motor will simplify the electric car adoption journey for customers. Motor provides flexible electric car subscription services for individual customers, a digital electric car purchasing platform that will increase sales from Central Indiana automobile dealers, and a community car sharing solution for workplaces, apartments, and campuses.

"We are excited to partner with AES Indiana to accelerate electric car adoption by providing a simplified customer experience. Motor facilitates the expanded use of electric cars in a way that helps utilities keep the transition affordable for all customers and benefits reliability on the grid," said Praveen Kathpal, President of Motor. "People love driving today's latest electric car models because they are quick, quiet and comfortable. Motor makes it easier than ever to choose an electric car that fits your lifestyle from the convenience of your phone."

About AES Indiana

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About Motor

Motor is a company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of electric cars. We work with individuals, businesses, and utility companies to make it simpler for people to start driving electric. For more information, visit motorev.net/drive or follow Motor on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Motor is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation.

