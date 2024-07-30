AES Launches First AI-Enabled Solar Installation Robot

"Maximo" can install solar panels in half the time and for half the cost

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) introduced "Maximo" today, a groundbreaking, AI-powered robot that enhances solar installation speed, efficiency and safety. Maximo is a first-of-its-kind robotic solution that works alongside construction teams to help meet rapidly growing renewable energy demand.

According to the IEA, by 2035, solar annual additions are expected to triple, and the workforce will need to nearly double. Maximo can install solar panels in half the time and half the cost, working together with on-the-ground crews to accelerate renewable energy deployment, reducing time-to-power for customers.

"Maximo is the first proven solar installation robot on the market," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "We are facing unprecedented increases in demand, driven in large part by the rise of AI and data centers, and innovations like these will be fundamental for accelerating our ability to bring projects online faster and with greater efficiency."

Maximo enhances the safety and scalability of solar installation by automating the heavy lifting for placing and attaching solar modules. It accelerates project timelines, creates new high-tech jobs and brings opportunities to new segments of the workforce. Maximo expands job opportunities in solar installation, while providing individuals the experience to develop AI skills and learn emerging technologies.

Maximo has already installed nearly 10 MW of solar and is projected to install 100 MW by 2025. AES expects to use Maximo to help build up to 5 GW of its solar backlog and pipeline over the next three years.

AES will utilize Maximo in its construction of the 2 GW Bellefield project in Kern County, California, the largest solar-plus-storage project in the US, under contract with Amazon. Oak Ridge Solar project in Louisiana, also helping power Amazon operations, was a significant milestone in Maximo's journey as its first utility-scale deployment.

"As society's energy needs grow, the demand for new solar and wind projects are also increasing, requiring us to innovate so we can scale more quickly," said Chris Walker, Director of AWS Sustainability. "We're excited to collaborate with renewable energy developers like AES that are prioritizing the use of AI technologies that can help us fast-forward to a carbon-free energy future."

Maximo's AI-powered features include:

AI-Powered Computer Vision: Ensures precise panel placement, enhancing installation accuracy.

Ensures precise panel placement, enhancing installation accuracy. Continuous Learning: Adapting for optimal performance and driving efficiency improvements.

Adapting for optimal performance and driving efficiency improvements. Image reconstruction: Proprietary generative AI pipeline that reconstructs images obscured by glare or related lighting conditions.

"Today, the US solar industry is setting an impressive pace, installing about 15,000 modules per hour, weighing one million pounds. Looking ahead, this installation rate is projected to reach 50,000 modules per hour by 2035," said Chris Shelton, AES Chief Product Officer. "In response to this exponential growth, we are scaling Maximo, deploying fleets of continually improving robots to empower our teams for faster and more competitive installations."

Maximo can perform in a broad range of climates and lighting conditions and has been validated in the field across a variety of US project sites. It will begin installing at Bellefield in August.

