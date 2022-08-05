AES Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance; Remains on Track to Deliver on Renewables Growth

Aug 05, 2022, 07:34 ET
Strategic Accomplishments
- Signed or awarded 1.6 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in year-to-date 2022, bringing backlog to 10.5 GW
- Formed the US Solar Buyer Consortium to incentivize manufacturing of up to 7 GW of solar panels in the US beginning in 2024
- On track to complete 6 GW of renewable energy projects globally in 2022 and 2023
- Signed agreements to redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers through the end of 2022
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
- Diluted EPS of ($0.27), compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021
- Adjusted EPS1 of $0.34, compared to $0.31 in Q2 2021
Financial Position and Outlook
- Reaffirming 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance range of $1.55 to $1.65
- Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"AES' business model continues to demonstrate its resilience in today's volatile environment and we are on track to achieve our 2022 guidance," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "We see strong demand for renewables and have already signed or been awarded 1.6 GW of new long-term contracts so far this year, and expect to achieve a total of 4.5 to 5.5 GW in 2022. Furthermore, we do not expect any material delays on 5.9 GW of backlog projects in the US as a result of supply chain issues. With expected growth of more than 75% in our installed renewable capacity over the next four years, AES is well on its way to becoming a majority carbon free and majority US company by 2025."
"All of our financial metrics continued to improve in the second quarter and we were able to further lengthen the tenor of some of our subsidiaries' debt at very attractive rates. Collections and days sales outstanding at our businesses remain strong, reflecting our predominantly investment grade rated customer base," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With our results year-to-date and positive expectations for the remainder of the year, we are well-positioned to achieve our 7% to 9% average annual growth through 2025."
Q2 2022 Financial Results
Second quarter 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was ($0.27), a decrease of $0.30 compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting gains in 2021. These gains included the remeasurement of the Company's interest in sPower's development platform, the issuance of new shares by Fluence, and early contract terminations at Angamos. These impacts were partially offset by lower impairments in the second quarter of 2022.
Second quarter 2022 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.34, an increase of $0.03, or 10%, compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting a lower adjusted tax rate and higher contributions from the Company's South America Strategic Business Unit (SBU) due to increased ownership in AES Andes. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower contributions from the Company's US and Utilities SBU due to impacts of outages and timing of renewables projects coming online.
Strategic Accomplishments
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed or was awarded 1,618 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) expected to come online in 2023 and 2024, primarily including 1,250 MW of solar and energy storage in the US.
- In the second quarter of 2022, the Company signed 531 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term PPAs.
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company completed the construction or acquisition of 390 MW of solar projects in the United States and the Dominican Republic.
- The Company's backlog is now 10,468 MW expected to be completed through 2025, including:
- 3,792 MW under construction; and
- 6,676 MW of renewable energy projects signed under long-term PPAs, but not yet under construction.
- In June 2022, the Company formed the US Solar Buyer consortium with three other leading solar companies to drive the expansion of the US solar supply chain and support the growth of the American solar industry.
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed agreements that will redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers.
Guidance and Expectations1
The Company is reaffirming its 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 and its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.
|
1
|
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Attachments
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.
Conference Call Information
AES will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-844-200-6205 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-929-526-1599. The Participant Access Code for this call is 780498. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting "Investors" and then "Presentations and Webcasts."
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be accessible at www.aes.com beginning shortly after the completion of the call.
About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.
Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.
Website Disclosure
AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Revenue:
|
Regulated
|
$ 802
|
$ 672
|
$ 1,637
|
$ 1,379
|
Non-Regulated
|
2,276
|
2,028
|
4,293
|
3,956
|
Total revenue
|
3,078
|
2,700
|
5,930
|
5,335
|
Cost of Sales:
|
Regulated
|
(734)
|
(580)
|
(1,439)
|
(1,162)
|
Non-Regulated
|
(1,781)
|
(1,392)
|
(3,398)
|
(2,781)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(2,515)
|
(1,972)
|
(4,837)
|
(3,943)
|
Operating margin
|
563
|
728
|
1,093
|
1,392
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(46)
|
(45)
|
(98)
|
(91)
|
Interest expense
|
(279)
|
(237)
|
(537)
|
(427)
|
Interest income
|
95
|
73
|
170
|
141
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(1)
|
(18)
|
(7)
|
(19)
|
Other expense
|
(29)
|
(4)
|
(41)
|
(20)
|
Other income
|
70
|
183
|
76
|
226
|
Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests
|
(2)
|
64
|
(1)
|
59
|
Asset impairment expense
|
(482)
|
(872)
|
(483)
|
(1,345)
|
Foreign currency transaction losses
|
(49)
|
(2)
|
(68)
|
(37)
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
(160)
|
(130)
|
104
|
(121)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
19
|
59
|
(41)
|
51
|
Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
|
5
|
(10)
|
(28)
|
(40)
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
(136)
|
(81)
|
35
|
(110)
|
Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
4
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(136)
|
(77)
|
35
|
(106)
|
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and
|
(43)
|
105
|
(99)
|
(14)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
|
$ (179)
|
$ 28
|
$ (64)
|
$ (120)
|
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ (179)
|
$ 24
|
$ (64)
|
$ (124)
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
4
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
|
$ (179)
|
$ 28
|
$ (64)
|
$ (120)
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.01
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.18)
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.01
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.18)
|
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
668
|
671
|
668
|
666
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
REVENUE
|
US and Utilities SBU
|
$ 1,197
|
$ 972
|
$ 2,314
|
$ 1,921
|
South America SBU
|
880
|
964
|
1,690
|
1,848
|
MCAC SBU
|
686
|
490
|
1,252
|
1,025
|
Eurasia SBU
|
318
|
277
|
686
|
547
|
Corporate and Other
|
36
|
37
|
59
|
61
|
Eliminations
|
(39)
|
(40)
|
(71)
|
(67)
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 3,078
|
$ 2,700
|
$ 5,930
|
$ 5,335
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31,
|
(in millions, except share
and per share data)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,075
|
$ 943
|
Restricted cash
|
412
|
304
|
Short-term investments
|
595
|
232
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5, respectively
|
1,675
|
1,418
|
Inventory
|
871
|
604
|
Prepaid expenses
|
182
|
142
|
Other current assets
|
1,269
|
897
|
Current held-for-sale assets
|
844
|
816
|
Total current assets
|
6,923
|
5,356
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, Plant and Equipment:
|
Land
|
433
|
426
|
Electric generation, distribution assets and other
|
25,351
|
25,552
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(8,387)
|
(8,486)
|
Construction in progress
|
3,356
|
2,414
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
20,753
|
19,906
|
Other Assets:
|
Investments in and advances to affiliates
|
1,098
|
1,080
|
Debt service reserves and other deposits
|
164
|
237
|
Goodwill
|
1,179
|
1,177
|
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $402 and $385, respectively
|
1,646
|
1,450
|
Deferred income taxes
|
395
|
409
|
Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $42 and $23, respectively
|
2,775
|
2,188
|
Noncurrent held-for-sale assets
|
1,137
|
1,160
|
Total other assets
|
8,394
|
7,701
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 36,070
|
$ 32,963
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,685
|
$ 1,153
|
Accrued interest
|
214
|
182
|
Accrued non-income taxes
|
242
|
266
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
1,099
|
1,205
|
Non-recourse debt, including $353 and $302, respectively, related to variable interest entities
|
2,202
|
1,367
|
Current held-for-sale liabilities
|
547
|
559
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,989
|
4,732
|
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Recourse debt
|
4,177
|
3,729
|
Non-recourse debt, including $2,142 and $2,223, respectively, related to variable interest entities
|
14,997
|
13,603
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,086
|
977
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
3,117
|
3,358
|
Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities
|
678
|
740
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
24,055
|
22,407
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Redeemable stock of subsidiaries
|
1,173
|
1,257
|
EQUITY
|
THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,500 issued and
|
838
|
838
|
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 818,735,314 issued and
|
8
|
8
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,924
|
7,106
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,153)
|
(1,089)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,790)
|
(2,220)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (150,856,389 and 151,923,418 shares at June 30, 2022 and December
|
(1,832)
|
(1,845)
|
Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity
|
2,995
|
2,798
|
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
1,858
|
1,769
|
Total equity
|
4,853
|
4,567
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 36,070
|
$ 32,963
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in millions)
|
(in millions)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (136)
|
$ (77)
|
$ 35
|
$ (106)
|
Adjustments to net income (loss):
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
264
|
263
|
534
|
538
|
Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests
|
2
|
(64)
|
1
|
(59)
|
Impairment expense
|
482
|
872
|
483
|
1,345
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(36)
|
(94)
|
(43)
|
(73)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
1
|
18
|
7
|
19
|
Loss on sale and disposal of assets
|
(2)
|
40
|
2
|
20
|
Gain on remeasurement to acquisition date fair value
|
—
|
(176)
|
—
|
(212)
|
Loss of affiliates, net of dividends
|
19
|
10
|
52
|
46
|
Emissions allowance expense
|
121
|
66
|
239
|
124
|
Other
|
(4)
|
84
|
46
|
139
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|
(185)
|
(41)
|
(262)
|
(120)
|
(Increase) decrease in inventory
|
(183)
|
(7)
|
(227)
|
7
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(246)
|
(35)
|
(187)
|
(13)
|
(Increase) decrease in other assets
|
104
|
(23)
|
94
|
8
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
275
|
45
|
151
|
(292)
|
Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables
|
(121)
|
(347)
|
(114)
|
(439)
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
|
49
|
(165)
|
59
|
(307)
|
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|
4
|
(18)
|
(5)
|
(21)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
408
|
351
|
865
|
604
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(893)
|
(567)
|
(1,659)
|
(999)
|
Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
|
(107)
|
(81)
|
(107)
|
(81)
|
Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold
|
1
|
58
|
1
|
58
|
Sale of short-term investments
|
148
|
59
|
345
|
316
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(349)
|
(128)
|
(694)
|
(258)
|
Contributions and loans to equity affiliates
|
(76)
|
(109)
|
(169)
|
(173)
|
Purchase of emissions allowances
|
(157)
|
(57)
|
(293)
|
(88)
|
Other investing
|
3
|
67
|
(7)
|
80
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,430)
|
(758)
|
(2,583)
|
(1,145)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities
|
1,907
|
206
|
3,100
|
998
|
Repayments under the revolving credit facilities
|
(1,554)
|
(139)
|
(2,269)
|
(932)
|
Issuance of recourse debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
Repayments of recourse debt
|
—
|
—
|
(29)
|
(7)
|
Issuance of non-recourse debt
|
1,422
|
393
|
3,132
|
700
|
Repayments of non-recourse debt
|
(681)
|
(619)
|
(1,469)
|
(939)
|
Payments for financing fees
|
(11)
|
(7)
|
(38)
|
(12)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(46)
|
(112)
|
(93)
|
(129)
|
Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
(540)
|
(17)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
20
|
1
|
28
|
95
|
Sales to noncontrolling interests
|
181
|
19
|
229
|
20
|
Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries
|
—
|
151
|
60
|
151
|
Issuance of preferred stock
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
1,015
|
Dividends paid on AES common stock
|
(106)
|
(100)
|
(211)
|
(200)
|
Payments for financed capital expenditures
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
(4)
|
Other financing
|
(16)
|
(95)
|
33
|
(64)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
1,106
|
(311)
|
1,924
|
682
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(38)
|
18
|
(18)
|
(4)
|
(Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale
|
43
|
120
|
(21)
|
62
|
Total increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
89
|
(580)
|
167
|
199
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|
1,562
|
2,606
|
1,484
|
1,827
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
|
$ 1,651
|
$ 2,026
|
$ 1,651
|
$ 2,026
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
|
Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$ 238
|
$ 239
|
$ 423
|
$ 406
|
Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds
|
95
|
322
|
141
|
372
|
SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Non-cash consideration transferred for Clean Energy acquisitions
|
—
|
(20)
|
—
|
99
THE AES CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS
Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, including the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. tax return exam.
The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
GAAP Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Effect of Dilutive Securities
|
Equity units
|
0.02
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|
$ (0.25)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Net of NCI
|
Per Share
|
Net of NCI
|
Per Share
|
Net of NCI
|
Per Share
|
Net of NCI
|
Per Share
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Income (loss) from continuing
|
$ (179)
|
$ (0.25)
|
$ 24
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (64)
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (124)
|
$ (0.19)
|
Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from
|
(29)
|
(24)
|
21
|
(60)
|
Pre-tax contribution
|
$ (208)
|
$ —
|
$ (43)
|
$ (184)
|
Adjustments
|
Unrealized derivative and equity
|
$ (35)
|
$ (0.05)
|
(2)
|
$ 8
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 6
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 77
|
$ 0.12
|
(3)
|
Unrealized foreign currency losses
|
39
|
0.05
|
(4)
|
(12)
|
(0.02)
|
20
|
0.03
|
(6)
|
(0.01)
|
Disposition/acquisition losses (gains)
|
23
|
0.03
|
(5)
|
(229)
|
(0.34)
|
(6)
|
32
|
0.04
|
(5)
|
(244)
|
(0.37)
|
(7)
|
Impairment losses
|
479
|
0.68
|
(8)
|
628
|
0.94
|
(9)
|
480
|
0.68
|
(8)
|
1,103
|
1.65
|
(10)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
6
|
0.01
|
18
|
0.03
|
(11)
|
16
|
0.02
|
24
|
0.04
|
(11)
|
Net gains from early contract
|
—
|
—
|
(110)
|
(0.16)
|
(12)
|
—
|
—
|
(220)
|
(0.33)
|
(12)
|
Less: Net income tax benefit
|
(0.13)
|
(13)
|
(0.18)
|
(14)
|
(0.14)
|
(13)
|
(0.32)
|
(15)
|
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS
|
$ 304
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 303
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 511
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 550
|
$ 0.59
_____________________________
|
(1)
|
NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
|
(2)
|
Amount primarily relates to the unrealized gain on remeasurement of our existing investment in 5B, accounted for using the measurement alternative, of $26 million,
|
(3)
|
Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses in Argentina mainly associated with foreign currency derivatives on government receivables of $41
|
(4)
|
Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses in Brazil of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, mainly associated with debt denominated in Brazilian reais, and
|
(5)
|
Amount primarily relates to the recognition of an allowance on the AES Gilbert sales-type lease receivable as a cost of disposition of a business interest of $20
|
(6)
|
Amount primarily relates to an adjustment on the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $176 million, or $0.26,
|
(7)
|
Amount primarily relates to the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $212 million, or $0.32, and gain on
|
(8)
|
Amount primarily relates to asset impairment at Maritza of $475 million, or $0.67 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
|
(9)
|
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $540 million, or $0.81 per share, at Mountain View of $67 million, or $0.10 per share, and at
|
(10)
|
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $540 million, or $0.81 per share, at Puerto Rico of $475 million, or $0.71 per share, at Mountain
|
(11)
|
Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at Andres and Los Mina of $15 million, or $0.02 per share, for the three and six months ended June
|
(12)
|
Amount relates to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $110 million, or $0.16 per
|
(13)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairment at Maritza of $110 million, or $0.15 per share, partially offset by income tax
|
(14)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes of $195 million, or $0.29 per share and at Mountain View of $21
|
(15)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes of $195 million, or $0.29 per share, at at Puerto Rico of $114
|
The AES Corporation
Parent Financial Information
|
Parent only data: last four quarters
|
(in millions)
|
4 Quarters Ended
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs
|
$ 1,231
|
$ 1,084
|
$ 1,396
|
$ 966
|
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
(118)
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
$ 1,232
|
$ 1,085
|
$ 1,398
|
$ 848
|
Parent only data: quarterly
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs
|
$ 311
|
$ 165
|
$ 477
|
$ 278
|
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
$ 311
|
$ 165
|
$ 478
|
$ 278
|
(in millions)
|
Balance at
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Parent Company Liquidity2
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3
|
$ 29
|
$ 17
|
$ 41
|
$ 338
|
Availability under credit facilities
|
414
|
621
|
837
|
1,175
|
Ending liquidity
|
$ 443
|
$ 638
|
$ 878
|
$ 1,513
____________________________
|
(1)
|
Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be
|
(2)
|
Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus
|
(3)
|
The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual
SOURCE AES CORP.
Share this article