AES Reports Record Sales with Data Center Hyperscalers

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Financial Metrics Diluted EPS of $0.27 , compared to ($0.06) in Q2 2023 Net Loss of $39 million , compared to $19 million in Q2 2023 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to The AES Corporation of $185 million , compared to ($39) million in Q2 2023

Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Metrics Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.38 , compared to $0.21 in Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes 2,3 of $843 million , compared to $607 million in Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $652 million , compared to $569 million in Q2 2023



Financial Position and Outlook

Now expects to achieve upper half of 2024 Adjusted EPS 1 guidance range of $1.87 to $1.97 Reaffirming annualized Adjusted EPS 1 growth target of 7% to 9% through 2025, off a base of 2020 Reaffirming annualized Adjusted EPS 1 growth target of 7% to 9% through 2027, off a base of 2023 guidance

guidance range of to Reaffirming 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2,600 to $2,900 million Reaffirming annualized growth target 2 of 5% to 7% through 2027, off a base of 2023 guidance Now expects 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes 2,3 to be in the upper half of the range of $3,550 to $3,950 million

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"AES had another strong quarter, extending our leadership in supplying renewable energy solutions to data centers, and we are on track to meet all of our strategic and financial objectives," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our last call, we signed 2.2 GW of new agreements with data center hyperscalers, and our backlog of signed Power Purchase Agreements is now 12.6 GW, the majority of which will be completed by 2027. AES' continued success in meeting the clean energy needs of its key corporate customers makes our business model highly resilient and ensures strong growth for years to come."

"I'm very excited about AES' continued success in the second quarter. Our construction program is solidly on track, we signed record sales with data centers, and our year-to-date Adjusted EPS more than doubled compared to last year," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As a result of our strong performance year-to-date and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we now expect our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes and Adjusted EPS to be in the upper half of our ranges."

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter 2024 Net Loss was $39 million, an increase of $20 million compared to second quarter 2023. This increase is the result of losses at commencement of sales-type leases at the Renewables Strategic Business Unit (SBU), partially offset by favorable contributions at the Utilities and Energy Infrastructure SBUs and higher contributions from renewables projects placed in service in the current year.

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA4 (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $652 million, an increase of $83 million compared to second quarter 2023, primarily driven by higher contributions at the Utilities SBU, higher revenues under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) termination agreement at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, and higher revenues from new projects at the Renewables SBU; partially offset by higher outages at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, and outages in Colombia at the Renewables SBU.

Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes4,5 was $843 million, an increase of $236 million compared to second quarter 2023, primarily due to higher realized tax attributes driven by more renewables projects placed in service, and the drivers above.

Second quarter 2024 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.27, an increase of $0.33 compared to second quarter 2023, primarily reflecting higher contributions from renewables projects placed in service in the current year, prior year unrealized foreign currency losses at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, and higher margins at the Utilities and Energy Infrastructure SBUs; partially offset by losses at commencement of sales-type leases at the Renewables SBU.

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted Earnings Per Share6 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.38, an increase of $0.17, compared to second quarter 2023, mainly driven by a lower adjusted tax rate, higher contributions from the Utilities SBU, and higher contributions from renewables projects placed in service in the current year.

Strategic Accomplishments

The Company has now signed 8.1 GW of agreements directly with technology customers, including through transmission and distribution, renewables PPAs and retail supply. Since the Company's first quarter 2024 earnings call in May 2024 , the Company signed 2.2 GW of agreements, including: 1.2 GW of new data center load at US utilities, which should benefit rate base growth, but is not included in the Company's PPA backlog; 15-year PPAs for 727 MW of wind and solar to serve data center growth in Texas ; and A 310 MW retail supply agreement to support data centers throughout Ohio , which is not included in the Company's PPA backlog.

, the Company signed 2.2 GW of agreements, including: The Company's PPA backlog, which consists of projects with signed contracts, but which are not yet operational, is 12.6 GW, including 5.1 GW under construction. Since the Company's first quarter 2024 earnings call in May 2024 , the Company: Signed 1 GW of long-term PPAs for new renewables, including the acquisition of a 170 MW solar-plus-storage development project that will be added to AES Indiana's rate base. Completed the construction or acquisition of 976 MW of wind, solar and energy storage and expects to add a total of 3.6 GW to its operating portfolio by year-end 2024.

, the Company:

Guidance and Expectations6,7

The Company now expects 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes6,8 to be in the upper half of the range of $3,550 to $3,950 million, driven by new renewables.

The Company is reaffirming its 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA6 of $2,600 to $2,900 million. Results are expected to be driven by the impacts from significant asset sales closed in 2023 and expected to close in 2024, as well as prior year margins earned on LNG transactions, partially offset by contributions from new renewables projects, improved margins in Chile, rate base growth at US utilities.

The Company is reaffirming its expectation for annualized growth in Adjusted EBITDA6 of 5% to 7% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $2,600 to $2,900 million.

The Company now expects 2024 Adjusted EPS9 to be in the upper half of its guidance range of $1.87 to $1.97. Growth in 2024 is expected to be primarily driven by new renewables commissionings, rate base growth at US utilities, and improved margins in Chile, but partially offset by asset sales and prior year margins on LNG transactions.

The Company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS9 of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base year of 2020. The Company is also reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS9 of 7% to 9% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

The Company's 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, Tax Attributes, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 3 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:













Non-Regulated $ 2,070

$ 2,193

$ 4,302

$ 4,480 Regulated 872

834

1,725

1,786 Total revenue 2,942

3,027

6,027

6,266 Cost of Sales:













Non-Regulated (1,671)

(1,782)

(3,404)

(3,579) Regulated (718)

(747)

(1,451)

(1,595) Total cost of sales (2,389)

(2,529)

(4,855)

(5,174) Operating margin 553

498

1,172

1,092 General and administrative expenses (66)

(72)

(141)

(127) Interest expense (389)

(310)

(746)

(640) Interest income 88

131

193

254 Loss on extinguishment of debt (9)

—

(10)

(1) Other expense (84)

(12)

(122)

(26) Other income 21

14

56

24 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests 1

(4)

44

(4) Asset impairment expense (230)

(174)

(276)

(194) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 38

(67)

30

(109) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES (77)

4

200

269 Income tax benefit (expense) 35

2

51

(70) Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 3

(25)

(12)

(29) NET INCOME (LOSS) (39)

(19)

239

170 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries 224

(20)

378

(58) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 185

$ (39)

$ 617

$ 112 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:













NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.27

$ (0.06)

$ 0.88

$ 0.17 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:













NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.27

$ (0.06)

$ 0.87

$ 0.16 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 713

669

713

712

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUE













Renewables SBU $ 596

$ 541

$ 1,215

$ 1,036 Utilities SBU 896

852

1,769

1,823 Energy Infrastructure SBU 1,469

1,654

3,083

3,378 New Energy Technologies SBU —

1

—

75 Corporate and Other 40

40

73

67 Eliminations (59)

(61)

(113)

(113) Total Revenue $ 2,942

$ 3,027

$ 6,027

$ 6,266

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,773

$ 1,426 Restricted cash 299

370 Short-term investments 61

395 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $22 and $15, respectively 1,507

1,420 Inventory 661

712 Prepaid expenses 141

177 Other current assets, net of allowance of $0 and $14, respectively 1,458

1,387 Current held-for-sale assets 3,655

762 Total current assets 9,555

6,649 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 488

522 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 29,467

30,190 Accumulated depreciation (8,270)

(8,602) Construction in progress 9,047

7,848 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,732

29,958 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,156

941 Debt service reserves and other deposits 76

194 Goodwill 348

348 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $420 and $498, respectively 1,879

2,243 Deferred income taxes 435

396 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $11 and $9, respectively 2,845

3,259 Noncurrent held-for-sale assets 712

811 Total other assets 7,451

8,192 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,738

$ 44,799 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 1,869

$ 2,199 Accrued interest 242

315 Accrued non-income taxes 229

278 Supplier financing arrangements 553

974 Accrued and other liabilities 1,043

1,334 Recourse debt 890

200 Non-recourse debt, including $335 and $1,080, respectively, related to variable interest entities 2,176

3,932 Current held-for-sale liabilities 2,821

499 Total current liabilities 9,823

9,731 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 5,256

4,264 Non-recourse debt, including $2,087 and $1,715, respectively, related to variable interest entities 20,232

18,482 Deferred income taxes 1,588

1,245 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,452

3,114 Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities 457

514 Total noncurrent liabilities 29,985

27,619 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 901

1,464 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,050 issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2023) —

838 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 859,584,456 issued

and 710,823,239 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 819,051,591 issued and 669,693,234

outstanding at December 31, 2023) 9

8 Additional paid-in capital 7,067

6,355 Accumulated deficit (769)

(1,386) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,409)

(1,514) Treasury stock, at cost (148,761,217 and 149,358,357 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (1,807)

(1,813) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 3,091

2,488 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 3,938

3,497 Total equity 7,029

5,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,738

$ 44,799

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions)

(in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ (39)

$ (19)

$ 239

$ 170 Adjustments to net income:













Depreciation and amortization 308

277

620

550 Emissions allowance expense 24

50

71

139 Loss (gain) on realized/unrealized derivatives (64)

71

(137)

38 Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests (1)

4

(44)

4 Impairment expense 230

179

276

199 Loss on realized/unrealized foreign currency 78

71

78

71 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (41)

(108)

181

(119) Other (131)

2

(27)

91 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (7)

122

(239)

60 (Increase) decrease in inventory (41)

85

31

276 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 94

7

133

71 (Increase) decrease in other assets 138

24

47

74 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities (75)

(12)

(160)

(305) Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables (137)

(78)

(464)

(85) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 56

(113)

74

(47) Net cash provided by operating activities 392

562

679

1,187 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (1,685)

(1,845)

(3,833)

(3,396) Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (16)

(290)

(73)

(290) Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold —

—

11

98 Sale of short-term investments 393

350

534

706 Purchase of short-term investments (460)

(202)

(604)

(620) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (29)

(92)

(50)

(112) Purchase of emissions allowances (35)

(37)

(91)

(115) Other investing (6)

(10)

(118)

(21) Net cash used in investing activities (1,838)

(2,126)

(4,224)

(3,750) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 2,262

1,106

4,003

2,521 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (1,545)

(1,076)

(2,582)

(2,131) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net (29)

167

690

517 Issuance of recourse debt 950

900

950

1,400 Issuance of non-recourse debt 1,667

767

3,798

1,457 Repayments of non-recourse debt (1,811)

(284)

(2,726)

(944) Payments for financing fees (44)

(49)

(75)

(67) Purchases under supplier financing arrangements 222

289

708

818 Repayments of obligations under supplier financing arrangements (539)

(275)

(1,055)

(862) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (105)

(100)

(128)

(147) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 71

—

97

18 Sales to noncontrolling interests 198

189

323

189 Dividends paid on AES common stock (122)

(111)

(238)

(222) Payments for financed capital expenditures (12)

(3)

(19)

(7) Other financing (10)

(7)

13

(11) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,153

1,513

3,759

2,529 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28)

(19)

(43)

(37) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses (86)

3

(13)

(6) Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (407)

(67)

158

(77) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 1,980

2,077

1,990

2,087 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 1,573

$ 2,010

$ 2,148

$ 2,010 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:













Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 411

$ 260

$ 765

$ 512 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 141

147

209

200 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Conversion of Corporate Units to shares of common stock $ 838

$ —

$ 838

$ — Liabilities derecognized due to sale of Warrior Run receivables 273

$ —

273

— Noncash recognition of new operating and financing leases 56

$ 63

180

82 Noncash contributions from noncontrolling interests 25

$ 30

25

30 Initial recognition of contingent consideration for acquisitions 5

218

14

218

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of NCI and interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of our equity affiliates, adding back interest income recognized under service concession arrangements, and excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring. We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes as Adjusted EBITDA, adding back the pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs"), and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.

The GAAP measure most comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is net income. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is the most relevant measure considered in the Company's internal evaluation of the financial performance of its segments. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the variability of allocations of earnings to tax equity investors, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, each of these metrics represent the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes should not be construed as alternatives to net income, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ (39)

$ (19)

$ 239

$ 170 Income tax expense (benefit) (35)

(2)

(51)

70 Interest expense 389

310

746

640 Interest income (88)

(131)

(193)

(254) Depreciation and amortization 308

277

620

550 EBITDA $ 535

$ 435

$ 1,361

$ 1,176 Less: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries (1) (80)

(155)

(242)

(325) Less: Income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income) and depreciation

and amortization from equity affiliates 28

27

61

66 Interest income recognized under service concession arrangements 16

18

33

36 Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities losses (gains) (53)

32

(138)

(7) Unrealized foreign currency losses 12

32

3

64 Disposition/acquisition losses 62

16

19

13 Impairment losses 114

164

140

173 Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt restructuring 18

—

50

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 652

$ 569

$ 1,287

$ 1,197 Tax attributes 191

38

419

51 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (2) $ 843

$ 607

$ 1,706

$ 1,248

_______________________________

(1) The allocation of earnings and losses to tax equity investors from both consolidated entities and equity affiliates is removed from Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes includes the impact of the share of the ITCs, PTCs, and depreciation deductions allocated to tax equity investors under the HLBV accounting method and recognized as Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. It also includes the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. The tax attributes are related to the Renewables and Utilities SBU.

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

We define Adjusted PTC as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits, and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For purposes of measuring earnings per share under U.S. GAAP, income available to AES common stockholders is reduced by increases in the carrying amount of redeemable stock of subsidiaries to redemption value, and increased by decreases in the carrying amount to the extent they represent recoveries of amounts previously reflected in the computation of earnings per share. While the adjustment for the second quarter increased earnings per share, it did not impact Net income on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. For purposes of computing Adjusted EPS, the Company excluded the adjustment to redemption value from the numerator. The table below reconciles the income available to AES common stockholders used in GAAP diluted earnings per share to the income from continuing operations used in calculating the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS.

Reconciliation of Numerator Used for Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Income

Shares

$ per Share GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE









Income available to The AES Corporation common stockholders $ 191

713

$ 0.27 Add back: Adjustment to redemption value of redeemable stock of subsidiaries (6)

—

(0.01) NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 185

713

$ 0.26

The Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $0.06 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For purposes of measuring diluted loss per share under GAAP, common stock equivalents were excluded from weighted average shares as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. However, for purposes of computing Adjusted EPS, the Company has included the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents. The tables below reconcile the weighted average shares used in GAAP diluted loss per share to the weighted average shares used in calculating the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS.

THE AES CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

Reconciliation of Denominator Used For Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Loss

Shares

$ per Share











GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE









Loss from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common stockholders $ (39)

669

$ (0.06) EFFECT OF DILUTIVE SECURITIES









Stock options —

1

— Restricted stock units —

2

— Equity units —

40

0.01 NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (39)

712

$ (0.05)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023



Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ 185

$ 0.26

$ (39)

$ (0.05)

$ 617

$ 0.87

$ 112

$ 0.16

Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to AES (67)





(16)





(86)





35





Pre-tax contribution $ 118





$ (55)





$ 531





$ 147





Adjustments































Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities losses (gains) $ (53)

$ (0.07) (2) $ 33

$ 0.05 (3) $ (138)

$ (0.19) (4) $ (6)

$ (0.01) (5) Unrealized foreign currency losses 12

0.01

33

0.04 (6) 3

—

64

0.09 (7) Disposition/acquisition losses 62

0.08 (8) 16

0.02

19

0.03 (9) 13

0.02

Impairment losses 114

0.16 (10) 164

0.23 (11) 140

0.20 (12) 173

0.24 (11) Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt restructuring 20

0.03 (13) —

—

54

0.07 (14) 4

0.01

Less: Net income tax benefit



(0.09) (15)



(0.08) (16)



(0.09) (15)



(0.08) (16) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 273

$ 0.38

$ 191

$ 0.21

$ 609

$ 0.89

$ 395

$ 0.43



_____________________________

(1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized gains on foreign currency derivatives at Corporate of $34 million, or $0.05 per share, and unrealized gains on cross currency swaps in Brazil of $25 million, or $0.03 per share. (3) Amount primarily relates to recognition of unrealized losses due to the termination of a PPA of $72 million, or $0.10 per share, partially offset by unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $37 million, or $0.05 per share. (4) Amount primarily relates to net unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $59 million, or $0.08 per share, unrealized gains on foreign currency derivatives at Corporate of $37 million, or $0.05 per share, and unrealized gains on cross currency swaps in Brazil of $28 million, or $0.04 per share. (5) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $87 million, or $0.12 per share, partially offset by the recognition of unrealized losses due to the termination of a PPA of $72 million, or $0.10 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $24 million, or $0.03 per share, and unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes due to the depreciating Colombian peso of $15 million, or $0.02 per share. (7) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $49 million, or $0.07 per share, and unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes due to the depreciation Colombian peso of $31 million, or $0.04 per share. (8) Amount primarily relates to day-one losses at commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $63 million, or $0.09 per share. (9) Amount primarily relates to day-one losses at commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $63 million, or $0.09 per share, and the loss on partial sale of our ownership interest in Amman East and IPP4 in Jordan of $10 million, or $0.01 per share, partially offset by a gain on dilution of ownership in Uplight due to its acquisition of AutoGrid of $52 million, or $0.07 per share. (10) Amount primarily relates to impairment at Brazil of $103 million, or $0.14 per share. (11) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at the Norgener coal-fired plant in Chile of $136 million, or $0.19 per share, and the GAF Projects at AES Renewable Holdings of $18 million, or $0.03 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (12) Amount primarily relates to impairment at Brazil of $103 million, or $0.14 per share, and impairment at Mong Duong of $22 million, or $0.03 per share. (13) Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $16 million, or $0.02 per share. (14) Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt $29 million, or $0.04 per share, and costs incurred due to troubled debt restructuring at Puerto Rico of $20 million, or $0.03 per share. (15) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the tax over book investment basis differences related to the AES Brasil held-for-sale classification of $59 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. (16) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the asset impairment at the Norgener coal-fired plant in Chile of $33 million, or $0.05 per share, and income tax benefits associated with the recognition of unrealized losses due to the termination of a PPA of $18 million, or $0.02 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters







(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,531 $ 1,438 $ 1,408 $ 1,625 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 140 139 194 116 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,671 $ 1,577 $ 1,602 $ 1,741 Parent only data: quarterly







(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 298 $ 386 $ 536 $ 311 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 1 1 78 60 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 299 $ 387 $ 614 $ 371



(in millions) Balance at

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 53 $ 90 $ 33 $ 51 Availability under credit facilities 736 642 1,376 857 Ending liquidity $ 789 $ 732 $ 1,409 $ 908

____________________________

(1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

