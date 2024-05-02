AES Reports Strong First Quarter Results; Reaffirms 2024 Guidance & Long-Term Growth Rates

Signed an Additional 1 GW of Solar-Plus-Storage Under a Long-Term Contract with Amazon, for a Total of 2 GW at Bellefield in California

Strategic Accomplishments

Signed 1.2 GW of renewables and energy storage under long-term contracts, bringing total backlog of projects signed under long-term contracts to 12.7 GW Includes an additional 1 GW under a 15-year contract with Amazon, for a total of 2 GW at Bellefield, the largest single solar-plus-storage facility in the US

Completed the construction or acquisition of 593 MW of renewables; on track to add 3.6 GW of new projects to operations in full year 2024

AES Indiana received approval for its rate case settlement, allowing investment in reliability, resiliency and enhanced customer offerings

Retired 276 MW Norgener coal plant in Chile , for a total of 13.5 GW of coal exits announced or closed since 2017

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Diluted EPS of $0.60 , compared to $0.21 in Q1 2023

Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.50 , compared to $0.22 in Q1 2023

Net Income of $278 million , compared to $189 million in Q1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $635 million , compared to $628 million in Q1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes2,3 of $863 million , compared to $641 million in Q1 2023

Financial Position and Outlook

Reaffirming 2024 guidance for Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.87 to $1.97
Reaffirming annualized Adjusted EPS 1 growth target of 7% to 9% through 2025, off a base of 2020
Reaffirming annualized Adjusted EPS 1 growth target of 7% to 9% through 2027, off a base of 2023 guidance

Reaffirming 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2,600 to $2,900 million
Reaffirming annualized growth target 2 of 5% to 7% through 2027, off a base of 2023 guidance
Reaffirming expectation of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes 2,3 of $3,550 to $3,950 million

of to

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We had a strong first quarter, financially and strategically, in line with our expectations. During the quarter, we signed 1 GW of long-term contracts for renewables with Amazon, for a total of 3.1 GW since 2021, making AES one of the largest renewables developers in Amazon's portfolio," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "To-date, we have signed nearly 6 GW of renewables PPAs with technology customers, and with our unique project structuring capabilities and resilient supply chain and construction programs, we continue to be best positioned to meet the needs of this and other rapidly growing market segments."

"With our first quarter results and our future outlook, I am pleased to reaffirm our full year 2024 guidance and long-term growth rates through 2027," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to maintain balance sheet discipline by using highly capital-efficient structures to finance our growth, including the use of long-term, fixed rate debt that is non-recourse to the AES Parent. In addition, our strategy of pre-hedging future debt issuances means we have minimal exposure to interest rates."

Q1 2024 Financial Results

First quarter 2024 Net Income was $278 million, an increase of $89 million compared to first quarter 2023. This increase is the result of favorable contributions at the Utilities and New Energy Technologies Strategic Business Units (SBU), partially offset by lower contributions from the Renewables and Energy Infrastructure SBUs.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA4 (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $635 million, an increase of $7 million compared to first quarter 2023, primarily driven by higher revenues under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) termination agreement at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, higher contributions at the Utilities SBU, and lower losses from affiliates at the New Energy Technologies SBU; partially offset by lower LNG transactions, higher contract generation cost, and outages at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, and worse hydrology and lower wind generation at the Renewables SBU.

Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes4,5 was $863 million, an increase of $222 million compared to first quarter 2023, primarily due to higher realized tax attributes5 driven by more renewables projects placed in service, and the drivers above.

First quarter 2024 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.60, an increase of $0.39 compared to first quarter 2023, primarily reflecting lower income tax expense, higher contributions from renewables projects placed in service in the current year, and a gain on dilution of the Company's interest in Uplight; partially offset by higher asset impairments in the current year.

First quarter 2024 Adjusted Earnings Per Share6 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.50, an increase of $0.28, compared to first quarter 2023, mainly driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and higher contributions from renewables projects placed in service in the current year.

Strategic Accomplishments

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Company's backlog, which consists of projects with signed contracts, but which are not yet operational, is 12.7 GW, including 5.8 GW under construction.

Since the Company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call in February 2024 , the Company completed the construction or acquisition of 593 MW of wind, solar and energy storage and expects to add a total of 3.6 GW to its operating portfolio by year-end 2024.

Since the Company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call in February 2024 , the Company signed 1.2 GW of long-term contracts for new renewables.

Including the 1 GW of Bellefield 2 signed in the first quarter of 2024, the Company has signed long-term PPAs for 5.9 GW of renewables to serve data center and technology customers in the US and South America since 2018.

AES Indiana received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to implement new customer rates beginning in mid-May 2024 . AES Indiana will continue to be among the lowest residential rates of any investor-owned utility in Indiana .

Guidance and Expectations6,7

The Company is reaffirming its expectation for annualized growth in Adjusted EBITDA7 of 5% to 7% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $2,600 to $2,900 million.

The Company is reaffirming its 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA7 of $2,600 to $2,900 million. Results are expected to be driven by the impacts from significant asset sales closed in 2023 and expected to close in 2024, as well as prior year margins earned on LNG transactions, partially offset by contributions from new renewables projects, improved margins in Chile, rate base growth at US utilities.

The Company is reaffirming its expectation for 2024 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes7,8 of $3,550 to $3,950 million, driven by new renewables.

The Company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS6 of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base year of 2020. The Company is also reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS6 of 7% to 9% through 2027, from a base of its 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

The Company is reaffirming its 2024 guidance for Adjusted EPS9 of $1.87 to $1.97. Growth in 2024 is expected to be primarily driven by new renewables commissionings, rate base growth at US utilities, and improved margins in Chile, but partially offset by asset sales and prior year margins on LNG transactions.

The Company's 2024 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, Tax Attributes, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

____________________ 1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 3 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 5 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. 6 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 8 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. 9 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:





Non-Regulated $ 2,232

$ 2,287 Regulated 853

952 Total revenue 3,085

3,239 Cost of Sales:





Non-Regulated (1,733)

(1,797) Regulated (733)

(848) Total cost of sales (2,466)

(2,645) Operating margin 619

594 General and administrative expenses (75)

(55) Interest expense (357)

(330) Interest income 105

123 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

(1) Other expense (38)

(14) Other income 35

10 Gain on disposal and sale of business interests 43

— Asset impairment expense (46)

(20) Foreign currency transaction losses (8)

(42) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 277

265 Income tax benefit (expense) 16

(72) Net equity in losses of affiliates (15)

(4) NET INCOME 278

189 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries 154

(38) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 432

$ 151 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.62

$ 0.22 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.60

$ 0.21 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 712

712

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024

2023 REVENUE





Renewables SBU $ 619

$ 495 Utilities SBU 873

971 Energy Infrastructure SBU 1,614

1,724 New Energy Technologies SBU —

74 Corporate and Other 33

27 Eliminations (54)

(52) Total Revenue $ 3,085

$ 3,239

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,994

$ 1,426 Restricted cash 362

370 Short-term investments 394

395 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $19 and $15, respectively 1,624

1,420 Inventory 639

712 Prepaid expenses 198

177 Other current assets, net of allowance of $15 and $14, respectively 1,404

1,387 Current held-for-sale assets 555

762 Total current assets 7,170

6,649 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 556

522 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 31,352

30,190 Accumulated depreciation (8,804)

(8,602) Construction in progress 8,802

7,848 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,906

29,958 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,029

941 Debt service reserves and other deposits 199

194 Goodwill 348

348 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $514 and $498, respectively 2,258

2,243 Deferred income taxes 395

396 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $9 and $9, respectively 2,992

3,259 Noncurrent held-for-sale assets 748

811 Total other assets 7,969

8,192 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,045

$ 44,799 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 2,064

$ 2,199 Accrued interest 312

315 Accrued non-income taxes 268

278 Supplier financing arrangements 875

974 Accrued and other liabilities 1,273

1,334 Recourse debt 200

200 Non-recourse debt, including $757 and $1,080, respectively, related to variable interest entities 4,033

3,932 Current held-for-sale liabilities 186

499 Total current liabilities 9,211

9,731 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 5,095

4,264 Non-recourse debt, including $1,617 and $1,715, respectively, related to variable interest entities 20,275

18,482 Deferred income taxes 1,507

1,245 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,661

3,114 Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities 514

514 Total noncurrent liabilities 30,052

27,619 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 1,502

1,464 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,050 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023) —

838 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 859,584,456 issued and 710,644,647 outstanding at March 31, 2024

and 819,051,591 issued and 669,693,234 outstanding at December 31, 2023) 9

8 Additional paid-in capital 7,068

6,355 Accumulated deficit (954)

(1,386) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,414)

(1,514) Treasury stock, at cost (148,939,809 and 149,358,357 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (1,809)

(1,813) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 2,900

2,488 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 3,380

3,497 Total equity 6,280

5,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,045

$ 44,799

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

(in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 278

$ 189 Adjustments to net income:





Depreciation and amortization 312

273 Emissions allowance expense 47

89 Gain on realized/unrealized derivatives (73)

(33) Gain on disposal and sale of business interests (43)

— Impairment expense 46

20 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 222

(11) Other 104

89 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (232)

(62) (Increase) decrease in inventory 72

191 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 39

64 (Increase) decrease in other assets (91)

50 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities (85)

(293) Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables (327)

(7) Increase (decrease) in deferred income 23

21 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (5)

45 Net cash provided by operating activities 287

625 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (2,148)

(1,551) Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (57)

— Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold 11

98 Sale of short-term investments 141

356 Purchase of short-term investments (144)

(418) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (21)

(20) Purchase of emissions allowances (56)

(78) Other investing (112)

(11) Net cash used in investing activities (2,386)

(1,624) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 1,741

1,415 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (1,037)

(1,055) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net 719

350 Issuance of recourse debt —

500 Issuance of non-recourse debt 2,131

690 Repayments of non-recourse debt (915)

(660) Payments for financing fees (31)

(18) Purchases under supplier financing arrangements 486

529 Repayments of obligations under supplier financing arrangements (516)

(587) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (23)

(47) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 26

18 Sales to noncontrolling interests 125

— Dividends paid on AES common stock (116)

(111) Payments for financed capital expenditures (7)

(4) Other financing 23

(4) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,606

1,016 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15)

(18) (Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses 73

(9) Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 565

(10) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 1,990

2,087 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 2,555

$ 2,077 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:





Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 354

$ 252 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 68

53 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Conversion of Corporate Units to shares of common stock $ 838

$ — Noncash recognition of new operating and financing leases 124

19 Dividends declared but not yet paid 116

111 Initial recognition of contingent consideration for acquisitions 9

—

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of NCI and interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of our equity affiliates, adding back interest income recognized under service concession arrangements, and excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring. We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes as Adjusted EBITDA, adding back the pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs"), and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.

The GAAP measure most comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is net income. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is the most relevant measure considered in the Company's internal evaluation of the financial performance of its segments. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the variability of allocations of earnings to tax equity investors, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, each of these metrics represent the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes should not be construed as alternatives to net income, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 2024

2023 Net income $ 278

$ 189 Income tax expense (benefit) (16)

72 Interest expense 357

330 Interest income (105)

(123) Depreciation and amortization 312

273 EBITDA $ 826

$ 741 Less: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries (1) (162)

(170) Less: Income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income) and depreciation and amortization from equity affiliates 33

39 Interest income recognized under service concession arrangements 17

18 Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities gains (85)

(39) Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) (9)

32 Disposition/acquisition gains (43)

(3) Impairment losses 26

9 Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt restructuring 32

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 635

$ 628 Tax attributes 228

13 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (2) $ 863

$ 641

_______________________________ (1) The allocation of earnings and losses to tax equity investors from both consolidated entities and equity affiliates is removed from Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes includes the impact of the share of the ITCs, PTCs, and depreciation deductions allocated to tax equity investors under the HLBV accounting method and recognized as Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. It also includes the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. The tax attributes are related to the Renewables and Utilities SBU.

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

We define Adjusted PTC as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits, and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; and (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For purposes of measuring earnings per share under U.S. GAAP, income available to AES common stockholders is reduced by increases in the carrying amount of redeemable stock of subsidiaries to redemption value. While the adjustment reduced earnings per share, it did not impact Net income on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. For purposes of computing Adjusted EPS, the Company excluded the adjustment to redemption value from the numerator. The table below reconciles the income available to AES common stockholders used in GAAP diluted earnings per share to the income from continuing operations used in calculating the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS.

Reconciliation of Numerator Used for Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Income

Shares

$ per Share GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE









Income available to The AES Corporation common stockholders $ 426

712

$ 0.60 Add back: Adjustment to redemption value of redeemable stock of subsidiaries 6

—

0.01 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 432

712

$ 0.61

THE AES CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023



Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted)

Net of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts) Income from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ 432

$ 0.61

$ 151

$ 0.21

Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to AES (19)





51





Pre-tax contribution $ 413





$ 202





Adjustments















Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities gains $ (85)

$ (0.12) (2) $ (39)

$ (0.06) (3) Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) (9)

(0.01)

31

0.04 (4) Disposition/acquisition gains (43)

(0.06) (5) (3)

—

Impairment losses 26

0.04 (6) 9

0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt restructuring 34

0.04 (7) 4

0.01

Less: Net income tax expense



—





0.01

Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 336

$ 0.50

$ 204

$ 0.22



_____________________________ (1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to net unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $68 million, or $0.10 per share. (3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $48 million, or $0.07 per share. (4) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $25 million, or $0.03 per share. (5) Amount primarily relates to gain on dilution of ownership in Uplight due to its acquisition of AutoGrid of $52 million, or $0.07 per share, partially offset by the loss on partial sale of our ownership interest in Amman East and IPP4 in Jordan of $10 million, or $0.01 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to impairment at Mong Duong of $19 million, or $0.03 per share. (7) Amount primarily relates to costs incurred due to troubled debt restructuring at Puerto Rico of $19 million, or $0.03 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters







(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,438 $ 1,408 $ 1,625 $ 1,383 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 139 194 116 56 Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,577 $ 1,602 $ 1,741 $ 1,439 Parent only data: quarterly







(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 386 $ 536 $ 311 $ 205 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 1 78 60 — Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 387 $ 614 $ 371 $ 205



(in millions) Balance at

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 90 $ 33 $ 51 $ 35 Availability under credit facilities 642 1,376 857 883 Ending liquidity $ 732 $ 1,409 $ 908 $ 918

____________________________ (1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

