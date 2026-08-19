AESC Learning & Development Launches AI 101 For Executive Search Teams to Explore Foundational Artificial Intelligence Use During Critical Moments in the Search Process

For executive search teams who are still unsure of where to use artificial intelligence, the AI 101 Courses are designed to provide guidance on high-impact use cases.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESC Learning & Development, the professional development arm of the Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants, has today launched a new program, AI 101 for Executive Search Teams, for executive search teams that jump starts AI usage in teams still exploring how to best implement this emerging technology into their workflows.

AI is an emerging technology, and with the volume of information available—and the lack of executive search-specific training—it can be challenging to know where to begin. For teams exploring how to integrate AI effectively, identifying the highest-impact opportunities for implementation is often difficult, particularly without an internal AI champion to guide strategy and adoption. Even when firm-level training is available, the cost can be a significant barrier.

AESC and Epistemy have joined forces to help executive search teams begin their AI journey. We've developed three virtually facilitated sessions focused on the areas we've identified as the most strategic applications for AI in executive search: Search Execution, Market Intelligence & Talent Strategy, and Client Delivery, Reporting & Compliance. For a fraction of the cost of an individual AI certificate program, you receive a firm-wide session for your entire team.

"Our goal with the AI 101 for Executive Search Firm courses is to help teams get started with integrating artificial intelligence into their workflows," says Rebecca Ditchey, Senior Program Manager – Learning & Development. "The hope is that these sessions will enable teams to harness this emerging technology to increase efficiency and improve outcomes for their assignments."

Getting started is simple:

Choose a workshop topic: AI-Powered Search Execution, AI for Market Intelligence & Talent Strategy, or AI for Client Delivery, Reporting & Compliance. Complete a discovery call: Meet with the AESC Learning & Development team to discuss your firm's AI experience, technology stack, and learning objectives. Attend your customized workshop: AESC and Epistemy will tailor the session based on your firm's needs, ensuring practical examples and use cases that align with your team's day-to-day work.

If you're ready to jumpstart your executive search firm's AI journey, visit www.aesc.org/learning-development/ai-101-for-executive-search-firms

About AESC

AESC Member firms place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries. AESC Members are rigorously vetted to meet the highest standards in the profession, with only the top tier accepted into Membership.

To serve and promote its Members, AESC holds exclusive multi-day events and summits across the globe; provides in-person and online educational seminars and courses; operates the BlueSteps platform connecting candidates with AESC Member firms; publishes extensive industry research, as well as Executive Talent magazine; and provides access to exclusive Insight Exchanges and partnerships to assist Members with virtually every part of their business operations.

SOURCE Association of Executive Search Consultants