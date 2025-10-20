Aesculap Launches Irrigating Disposable Bipolar Forceps with Non-Stick Technology

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc., a leader in surgical innovation, announced the launch of its new Irrigating Specialty Non-Stick Disposable Bipolar Forceps to the U.S. market. Designed with surgical excellence in mind, the forceps are engineered to enhance precision, efficiency and intuitive handling in the operating room.

Featuring non-stick tips to help reduce tissue adhesion and an ergonomic handle for improved control, the new forceps deliver 49% higher irrigation output compared to competitive dual irrigation systems.1 This innovation builds on Aesculap's trusted Specialty Non-Stick Disposable Bipolar Portfolio—now enhanced with integrated irrigation for improved surgical performance.

"Our new disposable bipolar forceps integrate advanced non-stick technology with the dependable convenience of single-use design," said Bob Sowinski, Corporate Vice President at Aesculap. "They're engineered to deliver consistent, high-quality performance that surgical teams can rely on."

With a wide range of bipolar forcep configurations and universal bipolar cords, Aesculap offers tailored solutions for a wide range of surgical needs. This launch expands Aesculap's comprehensive portfolio of over 300 bipolar forceps, now including enhanced options such as the Yasargil style—trusted for precise tissue preparation.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

