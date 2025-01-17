Aesthetic Devices Market In Mexico size to increase by USD 533.06 Million between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Type, End-user, Geography, Application, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aesthetic devices market in mexico size is estimated to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2024-2028

Type 1.1 Energy-based aesthetic devices

1.2 Non energy-based aesthetic devices End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Dermatology clinics

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America Application

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Mexican market for energy-based aesthetic devices is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures. These devices, which include laser, light therapy, ultrasound, and RF technologies, are used for minimally invasive or invasive treatments to address various skin and body defects. Mexico's affordability and the rise in the number of working women have made aesthetic procedures more accessible, leading in demand. In 2021, Mexico accounted for 5.1% of global plastic surgeries, making it the fourth largest market after the US, Brazil, and Japan. The market's expansion is further fueled by the availability of multiple treatment options, such as RF-based devices for various skin types and new technologies for cellulite treatment and fat reduction. Additionally, research on skin procedures for diverse skin conditions and hair removal for all skin types is driving growth in this segment. Overall, these factors are expected to positively impact the energy-based aesthetic devices market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The aesthetic devices market in Mexico continues to grow as more individuals seek noninvasive procedures to address their cosmetic concerns and enhance their surface-level appearance. Aesthetic treatments, including facial rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and volume loss correction, are increasingly popular among both young and elderly populations. Personalized treatments using medical-grade injectables, laser therapy, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion cater to individual preferences for improving aesthetic concerns such as sagging skin, age spots, and facial wrinkles. Safety standards are paramount in this industry, ensuring that emerging economies like Mexico offer high-quality treatments that adhere to international safety and efficacy guidelines. Beauty standards continue to evolve, leading to an increase in demand for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures such as breast augmentation, facial enhancements, and buttock implants. Medical tourists from around the world travel to Mexico for affordable and expert care, further fueling the growth of the aesthetic devices market. Local expertise and adherence to skin aesthetic and cosmetic implant standards ensure that patients receive the best possible results.

Market Overview

The Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic treatments among the population. Individuals are prioritizing their surface-level appearance as a means to enhance their quality of life, addressing cosmetic concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and hair loss. Aesthetically conscious consumers seek personalized treatments using medical-grade injectables, laser resurfacing, and innovative devices like Botox, dermal fillers, and laser therapy. The geriatric and elderly population also contribute to the market's growth, as they seek solutions for aging-related concerns. Changing beauty standards, heightened awareness, and celebrity influence further fuel the demand for aesthetic operations, including breast implants, face implants, penile implants, and surgical interventions like liposuction, facelifts, and buttock implants. The market is dominated by multinational giants and pioneering startups, offering innovative features and safety standards. Emerging economies and medical tourists contribute to the market's growth, with clinics, hospitals, medical spas, and specialized aesthetic centers offering a range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures, from cosmetic implants and skin aesthetic treatments to body contouring and physicians-dispensed cosmeceuticals. Grants and funding opportunities further support the development of new and innovative devices in the market.

