Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico to Grow by USD 533.06 Million (2024-2028) as AI Impacts Market Trends, Rising Awareness Boosts Revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in mexico size is estimated to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. However, adverse effects related to application of energy-based aesthetic devices poses a challenge.Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BTL Group, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Home Skinovations Inc., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Rohrer Aesthetics Inc., Salient Medical, Sanuwave Health Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Laser Technology Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Energy-based aesthetic devices and Non energy-based aesthetic devices), End-user (Hospitals, Dermatology clinics, and Others), Application (Skin resurfacing and tightening, Body contouring and cellulite reduction, Hair removal, and Others), and Geography (North America) Region Covered Mexico Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BTL Group, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Home Skinovations Inc., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Rohrer Aesthetics Inc., Salient Medical, Sanuwave Health Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Laser Technology Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Mexican aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in aesthetic treatments for cosmetic concerns. Individual preferences for enhancing surface-level appearance and improving quality of life drive the demand for aesthetic procedures. Minimally invasive treatments, such as wrinkle reducers and dermal fillers, are popular among the geriatric and elderly populations. Aesthetically conscious consumers seek innovative features from pioneering startups and multinational giants, including laser resurfacing, breast implants, and facial enhancements. Safety standards are crucial, with a focus on medical-grade injectables and specialized aesthetic clinics, hospitals, and medical spas. Emerging economies and medical tourists contribute to the market's expansion, influenced by changing beauty standards and heightened awareness, as well as celebrity influence. Innovative devices, such as laser systems, tattoo removal devices, and thread lift products, cater to various aesthetic concerns, including facial wrinkles, volume loss, and skin lighteners.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures have gained significant traction in Mexico's aesthetic market due to their numerous benefits. These techniques limit the size of incisions, expedite recovery, minimize pain and scarring, and reduce post-surgical complications. Facial resurfacing and body contouring procedures, such as laser treatments, have replaced traditional surgeries. Laser treatments, including laser hair removal and fat and cellulite removal, offer quick and efficient solutions with natural-looking results. The popularity of these non-invasive procedures continues to grow as they provide a youthful appearance with minimal downtime and risks.

Market Challenges

The Mexican aesthetic devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing aesthetic concerns among individuals, particularly in the areas of wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and hair loss. The geriatric and elderly populations are a large consumer base for aesthetic procedures, seeking improvements in their surface-level appearance and quality of life. Minimally invasive treatments, such as aesthetic injectables and implants, are popular choices, with breast implants, face implants, and penile implants leading the market. Laser resurfacing, laser systems, and innovative features from pioneering startups are driving the market forward. Safety standards are a top priority, with medical tourists from emerging economies seeking expert local knowledge and personalized treatments. The market is dominated by multinational giants, but innovative startups are gaining ground with grants and funding. Cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, facial enhancements, skin lighteners, tattoo removal devices, and thread lift products are also in demand. Clinics, hospitals, and medical spas offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures to meet the diverse needs of the aesthetically conscious population.

Energy-based aesthetic devices, such as lasers and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) systems, offer various benefits for cosmetic procedures. However, they come with potential risks and complications. These devices emit hazardous radiation, which can cause serious health effects, including skin color changes and herpes infection. High-power energy devices pose a risk of damaging the eye and skin. Anesthesia complications, blood clots, allergic reactions, and adverse effects due to undiagnosed medical conditions are other potential risks. Long-term side effects can impact the quality of life of end-users. Previous versions of carbon dioxide (CO2) resurfacing lasers had a high rate of thermal injury, discomfort, pain, depigmentation, skin eruptions, scarring, erythema, and infections, requiring extended downtime. As professionals, it's crucial to weigh the benefits against the risks and ensure proper training, certification, and adherence to safety guidelines when using these devices.

Segment Overview

This aesthetic devices market in Mexico report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Energy-based aesthetic devices

1.2 Non energy-based aesthetic devices End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Dermatology clinics

2.3 Others Application 3.1 Skin resurfacing and tightening

3.2 Body contouring and cellulite reduction

3.3 Hair removal

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Energy-based aesthetic devices- The Mexican market for energy-based aesthetic devices is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures. These devices, which include laser, light therapy, ultrasound, and RF technologies, are used for minimally invasive or invasive treatments to address various skin and body defects. Mexico's affordability and the rise in the number of working women have made aesthetic procedures more accessible, leading to a surge in demand. In 2021, Mexico accounted for 5.1% of global plastic surgeries, making it the fourth largest market after the US, Brazil, and Japan. The market's expansion is further fueled by the availability of multiple treatment options, such as RF-based devices for various skin types and new technologies for cellulite treatment and fat reduction. Additionally, research on skin procedures for diverse skin conditions and hair removal for all skin types is driving growth in this segment. Overall, these factors are expected to positively impact the energy-based aesthetic devices market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The aesthetic devices market in Mexico continues to grow as more individuals seek noninvasive procedures to address their cosmetic concerns and enhance their surface-level appearance. Aesthetic treatments, including facial rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and volume loss correction, are increasingly popular among both young and elderly populations. Personalized treatments using medical-grade injectables, laser therapy, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion cater to individual preferences for improving aesthetic concerns such as sagging skin, age spots, and facial wrinkles. Safety standards are paramount in this industry, ensuring that emerging economies like Mexico offer high-quality treatments that adhere to international safety and efficacy guidelines. Beauty standards continue to evolve, leading to an increase in demand for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures such as breast augmentation, facial enhancements, and buttock implants. Medical tourists from around the world travel to Mexico for affordable and expert care, further fueling the growth of the aesthetic devices market. Local expertise and adherence to skin aesthetic and cosmetic implant standards ensure that patients receive the best possible results.

Market Research Overview

The Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic treatments among the population. Individuals are prioritizing their surface-level appearance as a means to enhance their quality of life, addressing cosmetic concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and hair loss. Aesthetically conscious consumers seek personalized treatments using medical-grade injectables, laser resurfacing, and innovative devices like Botox, dermal fillers, and laser therapy. The geriatric and elderly population also contribute to the market's growth, as they seek solutions for aging-related concerns. Changing beauty standards, heightened awareness, and celebrity influence further fuel the demand for aesthetic operations, including breast implants, face implants, penile implants, and surgical interventions like liposuction, facelifts, and buttock implants. The market is dominated by multinational giants and pioneering startups, offering innovative features and safety standards. Emerging economies and medical tourists contribute to the market's growth, with clinics, hospitals, medical spas, and specialized aesthetic centers offering a range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures, from cosmetic implants and skin aesthetic treatments to body contouring and physicians-dispensed cosmeceuticals. Grants and funding opportunities further support the development of new and innovative devices in the market.

