Aesthetic Devices Market Size in France is set to grow by USD 279 million from 2024-2028, Rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market size in France is estimated to grow by USD 279 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. However, stringent regulation on aesthetic devices poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aesthetic devices market in france 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Energy-based aesthetic devices and Non energy-based aesthetic devices), End-user (Hospitals, Dermatology clinics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered France Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The aesthetic devices market in France is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. These techniques, which include laser treatments and other non-surgical options, offer several advantages over traditional surgical procedures. They limit the size of incisions, speed up recovery, reduce pain and scarring, and lower the risk of post-surgical complications. Facial resurfacing and body contouring procedures are prime areas where these non-invasive techniques are gaining traction. Laser treatments, in particular, are popular for their quick and efficient results. They provide a more natural and youthful look with minimal downtime compared to surgical procedures. Laser hair removal and fat and cellulite removal are among the most common non-invasive laser procedures. CO2 or erbium lasers are commonly used for ablative laser resurfacing, while fractional, infrared, and high-impact light sources are used for non-ablative laser resurfacing. New technologies continue to emerge in the non-invasive laser devices market, offering innovative solutions for skin tightening, shaping, and lifting. Patients increasingly prefer these low-risk, pain-free options over surgery. For instance, laser resurfacing is a popular facial treatment for addressing skin issues such as acne scars and facial wrinkles. The advancements in non-invasive laser devices for aesthetic treatments are driving the growth of the market in France. The trend towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is a major growth driver, creating new opportunities for vendors in the aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

The French aesthetic devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing cosmetic concerns among aesthetically conscious patients. Anti-aging solutions, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring procedures are popular trends. Celebrity influence and non-invasive options like aesthetic injectables and laser resurfacing devices are driving demand. Personalized treatments are gaining traction, with medical aesthetic devices offering hyaluronic acid fillers and non-hyaluronic acid fillers for facial wrinkles, lip augmentation, and facial contouring. Chronic conditions like migraines and hyperhidrosis are also being addressed with aesthetic devices. Multinational giants and pioneering startups are innovating with cosmetic implants, such as breast implants, face implants, and penile implants. Hospitals and dermatology clinics are key players in this market, offering surgical interventions for obesity and body contouring procedures using skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, polymers, and biomaterials.

Market Challenges

The aesthetic devices market in France faces regulatory challenges due to stringent approval processes for cosmetic treatments like Botox and laser hair removal. These procedures require extensive knowledge of facial anatomy and potential risks, such as skin color change, localized bruising, allergic reactions, and medical issues. Regulatory bodies closely monitor the use of aesthetic devices to prevent misuse and ensure patient safety. Vendors must comply with these regulations, which can hinder market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, potential side effects, including damage to hair follicles, skin infections, burns, blisters, and scars, further emphasize the importance of adhering to regulations.

The Aesthetic Devices Market in France is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. Social media influence is driving demand for aesthetic enhancements, particularly among the younger generation. Medical tourism is also playing a role, as people travel to France for affordable and high-quality treatments. Customization and personalization are key trends, with consumers seeking specific solutions for their unique beauty needs. The beauty industry is a major player, with a focus on male market growth. Insurance coverage for aesthetic procedures is expanding, addressing patient safety concerns. Combination therapies, telemedicine, and sustainable elements are also gaining popularity. Eco-aware consumers are demanding eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing processes. Beauty ideals continue to evolve, with celebrities and fashion trends setting new standards. Aesthetic clinics offer a range of treatments, including dermal fillers, Botox, laser therapy, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging solutions. Advanced aesthetic devices provide harmonious interplays of rhythms, melodies, and tonal variations, enhancing overall allure through artistic endeavors. Minimally invasive procedures are thought-provoking alternatives to traditional surgeries, offering intricate emotional resonance and themes that appeal to ordinary works.

Segment Overview

This aesthetic devices market in France report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Energy-based aesthetic devices

1.2 Non energy-based aesthetic devices End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Dermatology clinics

2.3 Others Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 Europe

1.1 Energy-based aesthetic devices- Energy-based aesthetic devices, which include laser, light therapy, ultrasound, and RF technologies, are in high demand in France due to the increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures for enhancing physical appearance. The rise in the number of working women has made aesthetic treatments more affordable, leading to an increase in demand and a financial boost for the overall market. The market is further driven by the availability of various treatment options catering to different skin types and conditions, such as RF-based devices for discolored skin, and combinations of ultrasound, light technologies, cryolipolysis, and endermology for cellulite treatment and fat reduction. Additionally, the focus on developing techniques for a broad range of skin procedures and treatments for hair removal, skin pigmentation and vein lesions, rejuvenation, and tattoo removal is on the rise. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market in France during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Aesthetic Devices Market in France is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and the rising number of aesthetically conscious patients. The market is segmented into Polymers and Metals based on materials used in the production of aesthetic devices. The Polymers segment includes biomaterials used in facial aesthetic products, such as dermal fillers and implants. The Metals segment caters to cosmetic implants, like breast implants and dental implants. The market serves various end-users, including Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Clinics. The Hospitals segment is the largest consumer due to the availability of advanced medical facilities and equipment. The Direct Tender segment and Retail Sales segment are other significant end-users. Aesthetic devices encompass a wide range of products, including anti-aging solutions, hair removal devices, and personalized treatments. The market is influenced by factors like physical appearance, cosmetic concerns, and celebrity influence. The demand for non-invasive options is increasing as they offer minimal downtime and fewer side effects. The market for aesthetic devices in France is expected to grow due to the increasing popularity of aesthetic operations and the availability of non-invasive, personalized treatments. The market for Skin Aesthetic Devices and Hair Removal Devices is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Market Research Overview

The Aesthetic Devices Market in France is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of aesthetic procedures and the rising demand for non-invasive options. The market can be segmented into Polymers segment and Metals segment based on materials used in the production of aesthetic devices. The Hospitals segment and Direct Tender segment are the major end-users of these devices. Aesthetic devices are used in various fields such as Writers, Artists, and Creators to enhance their creative works in Literature, Poetry, Visual arts, Music, Cinema, and more. In the medical field, these devices are used for Non-Invasive Procedures, Social Media Influence, Medical Tourism, Customization and Personalization, and the Beauty Industry. The Male Market is also a growing segment in the aesthetic devices market, with an increasing focus on anti-aging solutions and aesthetic enhancements. Insurance Coverage and Patient Safety Concerns are key factors influencing the market's growth. Combination Therapies, Telemedicine and Consultations, Sustainable elements, and Environmental issues are the latest trends in the market. Eco-friendly materials and Beauty standards are also gaining importance, with celebrities and social media influencing beauty ideals. Aesthetic clinics offer various aesthetic treatments, including Dermal fillers, Botox, Laser therapy, Skin rejuvenation, and Anti-aging solutions. Advanced aesthetic devices provide a harmonious interplay of rhythms, melodies, tonal variations, cinematography, and lighting nuances, evoking emotional resonance and overall allure. The market includes various aesthetic procedures, minimally invasive procedures, physical appearance concerns, and cosmetic solutions. Aesthetically conscious patients seek personalized treatments, with non-invasive options gaining popularity. Medical aesthetic devices include Aesthetic Injectables, Aesthetic Implants, Laser Resurfacing Devices, and Body Contouring Devices. Hyaluronic Acid fillers and Non-Hyaluronic Acid fillers are commonly used for Facial wrinkles and Facial rejuvenation. Breast Implants, Face Implants, and Penile Implants are popular aesthetic implants. The market offers a wide range of devices for various aesthetic concerns, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

