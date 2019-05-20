Aesthetic Everything® Announces the Winners in the 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

TOP AESTHETIC DOCTORS AND MEDSPAS:

Amir Moradi, MD – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS", "TOP FACIAL PLASTIC SURGEONS WEST"

Natalie Curcio, MD (Curcio Dermatology) – "TOP DERMATOLOGIST MIDDLE AMERICA", "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, FISHRS – "TOP HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON", "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Sheila Nazarian, MD – "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST", "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Garry R. Lee, M.D – Look Younger MD – "TOP AESTHETIC DOCTOR"

Ovation Med Spa – "TOP MEDICAL SPA MIDDLE AMERICA"

Adam Mauer, MD – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Tiffany McCormack, MD – "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST", "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Summer Swanick, NMD – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD – "TOP DERMATOLOGIST EAST", "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS"

Fox Vein and Laser – Susan Fox, MD – "TOP MEDICAL SPA EAST"

The Laser Skin Center Medical Spa™ – "TOP MEDICAL SPA EAST", "TOP SKINCARE CENTER"

George Bitar, MD, FACS – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS", "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON EAST"

Sanjay Grover, MD, FACS – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS", "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST"

Frank Agullo, MD – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS", "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST"

Venus & Venom Medispa – "TOP MEDICAL SPA EAST"

John Diaz, MD, FACS – "TOP 100 AESTHETIC DOCTORS", "TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST"

The Women's Centre for Excellence – "TOP MEDICAL SPA EAST"

TOP AESTHETIC PAS, NPS AND RNS, AESTHETICIANS

Morgan Gale, CRNP – "TOP NURSE PRACTITIONER", "TOP MEDICAL SPA EAST" Aesthetic Artistry

Jamie Howder, FNP-BC – "TOP NURSE PRACTITIONER"

Denise Merdich – Aestra Institute – "TOP NURSE PRACTITIONER"

Sarah DeLaet – "TOP AESTHETIC NURSE – CANADA"

Alexa Chagouris – Advanced Plastic Surgery – "TOP AESTHETICIAN"

Missie Madeja – Laser Skin Couture – "TOP AESTHETICIAN", "TOP MEDICAL SPA WEST"

TOP AESTHETIC COMPANIES

DermaConcepts/Environ Skincare – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP MEDICAL SKIN CARE LINE", "TOP CEO" for Rob Trow

FLOWERKIST – "TOP BREAKOUT COMPANY", "TOP PRESIDENT" Stephanie Clark, "TOP CEO" Barry Clark

Nutrafol – "TOP BREAKOUT BEAUTY AND WELLNESS BRAND", "TOP NUTRACEUTICAL"

Les Encres Threads – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP BREAKOUT COMPANY", "TOP AESTHETIC DISTRIBUTOR", "TOP CEO" Stacey Reynolds

Induction Therapies – "TOP SCAR AND SKIN REPAIR TREATMENT" Collagen P.I.N.

VI Peel (VI Aesthetics) – "TOP CHEMICAL PEEL", "TOP CEO" Marya Khalil

Candela – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP SKIN CARE DEVICES"

Aestra Institute – "TOP TRAINING CENTER", "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY"

Lutronic – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP SKIN CARE DEVICES", "TOP SCAR AND SKIN REPAIR TREATMENTS"

Cynosure – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP VICE PRESIDENT" Erik Anderson

Rezenerate – "TOP SKIN CARE DEVICES", "TOP BREAKOUT COMPANIES"

Cartessa – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP BREAKOUT COMPANY", "TOP AESTHETIC DEVICE" for MOTUS AX.

NewMedical Technology, Inc. – "TOP SCAR AND SKIN REPAIR TREATMENT", "TOP MEDICAL NUTRACEUTICAL", "TOP EXECUTIVE" LISA MASSAAD, "TOP CEO" MIKE HANNA

Venus Concept – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY"

Merz – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP CEO" Bob Rhatigan

InMode – "TOP AESTHETIC COMPANY", "TOP BODY SHAPING DEVICES", "TOP MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY"

Luraco Health & Beauty – "TOP MEDICAL MASSAGE CHAIRS AND EQUIPMENT"

Alastin – "TOP MEDICAL SKINCARE"

Bellus Medical – "TOP SKIN CARE DEVICES"

TOP INDUSTRY MARKETING AND WEB DEVELOPMENT

THE REVENUE HUB – "TOP INDUSTRY MARKETING AND WEB DESIGN AGENCY"

Crystal Clear Digital Marketing – "TOP INDUSTRY MARKETING AND WEB DESIGN AGENCY", "TOP CEO" for Adam DeGraide and "TOP PRESIDENT" for Tim Sawyer

VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS:

https://beautywiremagazine.com/aesthetic-everything-2019-award-winners/

Vanessa Julia, Founder and CEO of Aesthetic Everything®, commented on the aesthetic industry's enthusiastic participation in the vote-based Awards competition:

"It is very gratifying to witness the outpouring of support for our annual awards and for all of the nominees. Tens of thousands of votes were submitted. On a daily basis, all of the nominees and winners put in incredible efforts in order to advance the industry. They deserve to be recognized and I could not be happier that our company is able to present the opportunity to do so."

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be August 24th and 25th at the beautiful Beverly Hills Hilton with 100's of Celebrity and Media confirmed including Terri Seymour (Extra TV), Lydia McLaughlin (The Real Housewives of Orange County) and Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight).

This is the eighth year that Aesthetic Everything® has presented hundreds of awards to deserving and hard-working professionals and companies within the aesthetic industry. Aesthetic Everything® has been featured and mentioned in millions of websites and publications worldwide.

Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

