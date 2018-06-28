Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Anticipates Record Attendance of Over 2,000 Participants at Sold Out Event in August 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest network of aesthetic professionals and the #1 promotion source for the aesthetics industry, Aesthetic Everything is thrilled to announce a sold out Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo, hosted by celebrity Gretchen Christine Rossi on August 10th and 11th, 2018 at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Anticipating record attendance this year, with over 2,000 participants eager to learn from more than 50 award-winning physician and company educators, over 100 exhibitors, and countless opportunities for networking and professional growth, Aesthetic Everything is pleased to feature a star-studded speaker lineup covering trending topics like anti-aging, beauty, and cosmetic surgery.

The industry's premier networking event will also feature a much-anticipated red carpet awards ceremony honoring a few top professionals in the field with the first ever, "Inaugural Aesthetic Industry Awards Red Carpet Event," including: Gretchen Christine Rossi for 'Celebrity Host,' Dr. Paul Nassif for 'Industry Influencer,' Merz for 'Market Leadership,' Dr. Doris Day for 'Media Expert,' Dr. Sheila Nazarian for 'Social Media Authority,' Inmode for 'Innovative Device,' Dr. Steven Dayan for 'Educational Excellence.'

Aesthetic Everything is in its 7th year handing our 100's of awards on-line through a voting process to the top doctors, companies, and medical professionals in the aesthetics industry. This will be the first time to hand out these specific awards, with one winner only each, and at an on-site red carpet event. CEO and Founder of Aesthetic Everything Vanessa Julia says, "these are truly the very elite doctors and companies within the Aesthetic Industry, and these awards are well deserved going out to the top industry influencers who have proven their stake in this industry."

About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo:

The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to "exhibit, impress, and sell!" The event features America's largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry's latest technological advancements. Participants are calling it "fantastic" and "amazing" – "an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion." Visit AestheticEverythingBeautyExpo.com to watch 2017 highlights and view this year's star-studded lineup of speakers, presenters, and exhibitors. The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo is one weekend only, August 10th and 11th from 8:00am– 6:30pm at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E Camelback Road in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona.

