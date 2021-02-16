Aesthetic Industry Association welcomes CEO of North America's premier medical aesthetics digital marketing agency, Spark Medical Marketing, to Advisory Board

This announcement comes as Spark reaches new heights in the medical aesthetics marketing industry, realizing growth of 30 percent in 2020. With AIA, Randi joins leaders from Cynosure, L'Oréal, Allergan, Galderma, Hydrafacial, and more.

"I'm honored, and incredibly humbled, to be part of such an elite team of professionals so committed to the growth and success of an industry that is an economic driver on a worldwide scale," said Boyette. "More than 30,000 aesthetics practices turn to the AIA for strategic expertise, market data, and insights on trends which drive business models. And I'm excited to be a resource and work on their behalf."

In addition to founding and leading Spark, Boyette has consulted for brands such as Chanel, Hugo Boss, and Christian Dior.

Boyette's firm, Spark Medical Marketing , takes medical and aesthetics brands into the digital marketing space, with businesses having grown exponentially as a result of Spark's expertise and digital formula for driving practice revenue. "Our unparalleled strategies for successfully attracting new patients have set us apart in the industry," said Boyette.

Randi has built a team that specializes in building customized growth strategies. Each client's program is strategically targeted and uniquely monitored to leverage and optimize results and ROI. Spark's approach to digital marketing has caused a stir in the industry, raising the bar for expected results at a time when consumers are spending more time – and doing more shopping – online amid the global health pandemic.

"The AIA is the first, and only, member-driven organization dedicated to the long-term health, sustainability, and development of the $14 billion medical aesthetic industry," said Michael Moretti, AIA's Executive Director. "It was established to represent the broad interests and future of a vibrant global industry that serves a consumer population inclusive of virtually all demographic groups.

Contact:

Justin Boyette

[email protected]

Spark Medical Marketing

7491 N. Federal Highway, Suite C5 #214

Boca Raton, FL, 33487

(888) 908-8088

SOURCE Spark Medical Marketing

Related Links

http://www.sparkmedicalmarketing.com

